Therapy Brands Appoints Chief Information Security Officer

- Param Hegde, Chief Technology Officer, Therapy BrandsBIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Therapy Brands , a leading practice management software provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Henry Jiang as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).Henry joins Therapy Brands from Diligent Corporation, where he was responsible for all aspects of the firm's cybersecurity program including governance, risk management, security operations, and product security. Before Diligent Corporation, he served as the Chief Information Security Officer at Oppenheimer & Co., and the Head of Cyber Risk at Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking (USA). Henry has served on the customer advisory boards for numerous technology and cybersecurity companies and is an active contributor to the cybersecurity community via his blog posts, book chapters, and podcasts.“I am excited to join Therapy Brands, a company that is at the forefront of providing innovative solutions for mental and behavioral health professionals,” said Henry Jiang, Chief Information Security Officer at Therapy Brands.“Cybersecurity is a top priority in today's digital landscape, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Therapy Brands to enhance and strengthen our information security posture."As the CISO, Henry will play a crucial role in ensuring the security and integrity of the company's technology infrastructure, safeguarding the confidentiality of client information, and strengthening overall cybersecurity measures.“We are thrilled to welcome Henry to Therapy Brands as our Chief Information Security Officer. His extensive background in information security and his commitment to implementing robust cybersecurity measures make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Param Hegde, Chief Technology Officer, Therapy Brands.About Therapy BrandsTherapy Brands provides practice management solutions to over 30,000 therapy practices with their flagship products TheraNest, WebABA, Catalyst, Fusion, Procentive, TenEleven, and EchoVantage. The company fosters its mission-driven culture through leadership programming, education, volunteerism, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. Current and aspiring leaders are given opportunities to further enhance their skills through Therapy Brands' Leadership Academy and Emerging Leaders Program, and all employees have opportunities to develop their skills and increase career opportunities through cross-functional initiatives such as our mentor program, brand ambassadors, and thrive events. ( )

