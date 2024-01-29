Argentina Makes History: Iguazú Falls Hosts First Landmark Foreign, LGBTQ+ Wedding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Courtesy of Fabulous Weddings

Courtesy of Fabulous Weddings

Following pioneering new legislation in terms of expanded rights, a foreign, LGBTQ+ couple married in one of the 7 natural wonders of the world.

IGUAZú FALLS, MISIONES, ARGENTINA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Argentina's breathtaking Iguazú Falls-the largest in the world- ushered in a historic chapter for destination weddings. On January 25, the first foreign (and LGBTQ+) wedding was held in this natural setting, setting a precedent for inclusion and diversity in Argentina's tourism landscape.The milestone was made possible by a new law passed in the Province of Misiones, which recognizes Iguazu Falls as a legal venue for weddings for non-residents. This new measure positions Argentina as a diverse and welcoming destination, while conveying a strong message of acceptance to the entire world.The Ministry of Tourism of Misiones, the Municipal Tourism Board (ITUREM) in conjunction with Upgrade Iguazú-a tourism consultancy dedicated to the marketing of inclusive experiences- reached an understanding with Fabulous Weddings, the leading company organizing weddings for non-residents and LGBTQ+ couples. Founded in 2010, Fabulous Weddings has been helping couples from all over the world to get married in Argentina and legitimize their marriages for more than ten years.A chance encounter on a dating app turned into a deep connection, defying the limitations imposed by distance and legal obstacles. And after years of maintaining a long-distance relationship, the couple, Benjamin Shropshire (Canada) and Manuel Santiago (Venezuela), married in Salto Dos Hermanos, inaugurating the new law in the Province of Misiones."We are thrilled to witness this historic event, and to be able to contribute to making Benjamin and Manuel's dream come true," says Laetitia Orsetti, Founder of Fabulous Weddings. "The Iguazu Falls, with its majestic beauty and imposing energy, symbolizes the strength of love in all its forms." Fabulous Weddings has organized more than two hundred weddings (with couples from more than 50 nationalities), focusing primarily on“Vacation Weddings”, combining tourism and love and creating unforgettable, turnkey experiences.Dario Rojas, Founder of Upgrade Iguazu, expresses the deeper meaning of the project: "This wedding is not just a celebration; it is a symbol of progress, advancement and inclusion. We want to send a message of hope and acceptance, showcase Argentina's commitment to LGBTQ+ rights and its dedication to offering unique and meaningful experiences for travelers from all over the world."Pablo de Luca, President of the Chamber of Commerce and LGBTQ Tourism Argentina (CCGLAR) adds, "With 41% of LGBTQ+ visitors choosing Iguazú as their preferred destination after Buenos Aires, these places stand out for their unique appeal to the community. This successful partnership between the CCGLAR and the Ministry of Tourism of Misiones, reinforces Argentina's position as a diverse and inclusive tourist destination.”This event marks an important step forward for LGBTQ+ rights and empowers Argentina as a leading inclusive tourism destination- a place of acceptance where foreigners can get married legally and simply, compared to other countries.About Fabulous Weddings:Founded in 2010, Fabulous Weddings has been a pioneer in organizing weddings for foreign couples in Argentina. They specialize in crafting personalized and unforgettable experiences in stunning locations in Argentina: mountains, vineyards, glaciers or cityscapes, whatever the setting, the experience is unforgettable. Its passionate team, led by Laetitia Orsetti, is in charge of implementing all the necessary details to make the dreams of those in love come true and achieve their union legally, with couples from all over the world.About Upgrade Iguazú:Established in 2020, Upgrade Iguazú is a tourism consultancy, with a focus on a new standard in Tourism, where hospitality is found in inclusion and social impact. With a vision that transcends traditional boundaries, Upgrade Iguazú redefines the landscape of travel and experiences, focusing on the LGBTQ+ community and foreign travelers.Press Contact:Laetitia OrsettiBuenos Aires, Argentina...+54911 4065-8537

Laetitita Orsetti

Fabulous Weddings

+54 9 11 4065-8537

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram