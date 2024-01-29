Implemented All 5 Guarantee Schemes, Beneficiaries Must Respond To BJP's Lies: Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the Congress government has implemented all the five guarantee schemes promised during the elections and called upon the beneficiaries to respond to the lies being spread by the BJP.

“Today's programme is an answer to those who claim that the guarantee schemes have not been implemented as the government has no money. We have implemented all the five guarantee schemes promised during the elections. Beneficiaries of these schemes must give a fitting reply to the lies spread by BJP,” the Chief Minister said after distributing the facilities and equipment of various departments to 30,125 beneficiaries of Tumkuru district and launching development projects worth Rs 697.27 crore.

He said that as the state is witnessing a severe drought, the Central Government has not provided a single rupee for drought relief from the state's share.

The Chief Minister said that along with the all documents, that the state government has deposited the first instalment of drought relief in the account of at least 29,28,910 farmers.

“None of the development programmes have been stopped in the state. We have also taken up new development works. As the purchasing power of the people of the country has increased due to the guarantee schemes, we have reduced the distress hike created by the Central government's price hike. However, BJP is involved in manufacturing lies,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that 142 crore women of the State have travelled in buses for free while 1. 50 crore women are being reached by Annabhagya, Grihalakshmi schemes.

“At least 1.18 crore people are availing the benefits of Griha Jyoti. Millions of young men and women are registering for the Yuvanidhi,” the Chief Minister said.

