Haryana Sets Up NRI Grievance Redressal Cell

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (IANS) An NRI Grievance Redressal Cell has been established for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), especially those of Haryana origin, to address their issues and complaints under a single roof, it was announced on Monday.

A circular to this effect has been issued by the office of the Chief Secretary and the centre has been set up at the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh.

During the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, representatives of at least 10 companies from Japan, the US, and African countries had a one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister and they discussed the possibilities of investing in Haryana.

Investors sought information about the industrial and employment incentive policies of the state government and expressed their desire to expand their existing units in Haryana and invest in new locations under the policy.

During this interaction, foreign investors and NRIs requested the government's assistance in providing a quick resolution to difficulties and complaints, an official statement said.

In response in this regard the Complaint Resolution Centre for Non-Resident Indians has been established.

