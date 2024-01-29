Global Potato Protein Market To Surpass 3.58 Billion By 2030 Driven By Widespread Adoption Of Versatile Ingredient

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkyQuest projects that the global potato protein market will attain a value of USD 3.58 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The global potato protein market is poised for significant growth due to the growing recognition and widespread adoption of this versatile ingredient. Potato protein has gained popularity for its exceptional nutritional value and associated health benefits. Its positive impact on various aspects of well-being, such as enhanced digestive health, increased strength, and the ability to regulate blood sugar levels, has made it a desirable choice for health-conscious consumers.

According to SkyQuest, the surging demand for potato protein can be mainly attributed to the food and beverages sector, which stands as the largest application segment in the global potato protein market. Potato protein is widely embraced for its versatility, finding extensive utilization in a wide range of products, including dairy items, infant formulas, and food supplements, among others.

Furthermore, the rising consumption of dietary protein, along with the rapid expansion of the food industry, particularly in densely populated countries such as India, China, and Brazil, is anticipated to provide additional impetus to the demand for potato protein. As consumers increasingly prioritize health and wellness, the global potato protein market is reaping the benefits of heightened health consciousness.

Food and Beverages S egment to Dominate Market due to Rising Demand for Plant-Based Protein Alternatives

The food and beverages segment has asserted its dominance in the global potato protein market, both in terms of revenue and market share. This dominance can be attributed to the rising demand for plant-based protein alternatives and the growing popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets.

North America has asserted its dominance in the global potato protein market, particularly in terms of revenue. This prominence can be attributed to the region's burgeoning demand for potato protein, driven by a health-conscious population and the rising adoption of plant-based diets. The United States and Canada stand out as pivotal contributors to the market's growth in North America.

Animal Feed Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to Encompasses Staple Crops

The animal feed segment has emerged as a rapidly growing market, particularly in terms of volume consumption within the global potato protein market. This ascent can be attributed to the recognized nutritional value and sustainability of potato protein concentrates, which provide a compelling alternative to conventional protein sources such as soy and fishmeal.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest-growing segment within the global potato protein market. This rapid expansion can be attributed to a confluence of factors such as swift urbanization, population growth, and the increasing affluence of the middle-class population with rising disposable incomes.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global potato protein market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Potato Protein Market



In 2023, the French agricultural cooperative Tereos announced the introduction of a novel plant-based protein range, which notably incorporates potato protein. This strategic move is a response to the increasing demand for sustainable and plant-based food ingredients in the global market, underlining the cooperative's commitment to addressing evolving consumer preferences. In 2023, the Emsland Group, a prominent German producer of potato-based ingredients, demonstrated its dedication to meeting the surging global demand for plant-based proteins.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Potato Protein Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period? List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

