Life Science Technical Accounting CPE Update: Navigate Accounting Changes And Industry Timelines - Two-Day Online Course (May 21-22, 2024)

From Gross to Net Estimates to IPR&D and intangible assets to Revenue Recognition examples, M&A Trends, Complex Debt and Equity Structures in Life Sciences, Tax News, ESG, Regulatory Updates, Joint Ventures: Accounting Considerations and latest updates, this conference will address the latest developments in key areas. You'll hear from experts at Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Effectus Group, life science analysts, and your industry counterparts.

Learning Objectives



Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas

Recognize the timelines and key factors affecting the life science industry Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

Agenda

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 10:05 - Accounting for R&D and Clinical Trials



R&D Funding Arrangements

R&D Cost Classifications

Other Intangible Assets SEC Comment Letter Trends

10:05 - 10:30 - Break

10:30 - 11:30 - Tax Update



Latest legislative developments

Key Tax Proposals

Build Back Better Act Observations Possible timing and other legislative priorities

11:30 - 12:15 - Lunch Break

12:15 - 1:35 - Revenue Recognition: ASC 606 Practical Issues - Life Sciences



Scope of Contract

Performance Obligations

Nature of promise: sales of points

Collaboration agreements

Sales using third-party platforms

Gross vs Net Counterparty Perspective

1:35 - 1:50 - Break

1:50 - 3:05 - M&A in Life Sciences



Industry Trends Accounting Considerations

3:10 - 4:40 - IPR&D and Intangible Assets

Accounting Insights

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:15 - Convertible Debt



Accounting Considerations

When should companies consider convertible debt?

Convertible structure in the life science financing cycle Changes of control, tax implications, size, maturity, and other questions

10:15 - 10:30 - Break

10:30 - 12:00 - Joint Ventures, Consolidations and VIEs: Accounting Considerations



Consolidation of controlled subsidiaries

Equity method investments Financial assets

12:00 - 12:30 - Lunch Break

12:30 - 1:40 - ESG



ESG Landscape: Regulatory Developments

Operationalizing ESG & Sustainability

Disclosure Trends in Life Sciences Industry Taking Action

1:40 - 1:45 - Break

1:45 - 3:15 - Regulatory Update



Update on SEC Proposed Rule: Cybersecurity Risk Management, Strategy Governance and Incident Disclosure

Market Trends

SEC Requirements Explained

ESG

Adoption Timeline

The Framework

Disclosure Examples

Financial Accounting Update

FASB Project Update

ASUs Issues on the horizon

3:15 - 3:25 - Break

3:25 - 4:45 - Gross to Net



Introduction and Overview

Industry View

Estimation Methodology

Approaching Launch

Key Challenges

SEC Comments

Close and Financial Reporting GTN Hot Topics Discussion

Speakers



Nathan Mitchell Deloitte, Partner

Phil Howard Ernst & Young, Partner

Andrew Lineback Ernst & Young, Senior Manager

Nick Lubold Deloitte, Manager

Jenna Tarapani Deloitte, Senior Manager

Christie Hutchinson Effectus Group, Director

Travis Combs Effectus Group, Managing Director

Rochelle Tsui Ernst & Young, Manager

Tim Geringer Ernst & Young, Senior Manager

Aleks Zabreyko Connor Group, Managing Partner

Jeffrey Kummer Deloitte, Director of Tax Policy

Randa Ghantous Connor Group, Partner

Kevin Dougherty Deloitte, Tax Partner Eli Seller Effectus Group, Managing Director, Technical Accounting & IPO

