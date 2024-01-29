Investorwire Named Official Newswire Of Quant Strats In March 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is pleased to announce that its InvestorWire (“IW”) has been chosen by Alpha Events as the official newswire for Quant Strats , the premier event for quantitative investment thought leaders. The conference is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2024, at Quorum by Convene in New York City. IBN will serve as the official corporate communications firm for the event.



Quant Strats is renowned for assembling a unique audience of specialists, including data teams, quant traders and portfolio managers. The conference features industry speakers with unique insights and perspectives, placing a strong emphasis on real-life applications of the latest technological developments. As the official newswire for this event, IW will utilize wire-grade dissemination of press releases and syndication of editorial content to generate increased interest across target markets. Simultaneously, as the corporate communications firm, IBN will leverage its array of digital solutions to drive recognition of invited speakers, event sponsors and the conference itself through multi-brand social media capabilities.

Jonathan Keim, Director of Investor Communications for IBN, commented,“With rapid advancements in computing power and ongoing development of new technologies in the realms of artificial intelligence and machine learning, quantitative investment strategies are now at the forefront of alpha generation across the financial world. We are delighted to collaborate with the team organizing the Quant Strats event as we help engage a wider audience through our online channels.”

The event will feature 50+ speakers with in-depth market expertise across various formats, including presentations, panels, debates and fireside chats, providing a world-class educational and networking experience. Sessions will be split across three streams: AI, ML and NLP Innovation; Innovation with data and technology; and Quant application in uncharted territory.

With the Federal Reserve indicating that multiple rate cuts are likely in 2024, many investors are turning optimistic about the direction of financial markets. This added confidence presents unique opportunities for quantitative strategists to outperform traditional techniques in an environment where rising debt burdens, geopolitical uncertainties and elevated inflation still pose challenges. The Quant Strats conference is designed to enable attendees to improve their skills, make the right industry connections and capitalize on under-the-radar opportunities.

