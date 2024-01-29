Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 18.65% To 2031 | Insightace Analytic

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies covered in this report are Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., American Battery Technology Company, Accurec Recycling GmbH, Akkuser Oy, Duesenfeld GmbH, Li-Cycle Corp., Fortum Corporation, Retriev Technologies, Inc., Lithion Recycling, Inc., and Umicore Jersey City, NJ, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $26.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.65% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic. Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:

Key factors influencing the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market are:

Increasing Use of Lithium-ion Batteries in several industries

Ongoing advancements in recycling technologies Rising Circular Economy Initiatives The following are the primary obstacles to the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market's expansion:

Economic feasibility of lithium-ion battery recycling

Lack of Standardization Limited Recycling Infrastructure Future expansion opportunities for the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market include:

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Government Incentives and Policies Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations

Market Analysis:

The lithium-ion battery recycling industry offers numerous prospects for growth and innovation, spurred by rising demand for sustainable practices and the need to address environmental concerns. Accumulators and batteries play an important role in providing a consistent power supply for everyday operations in a variety of applications. Various governments and organizations throughout the world have established severe criteria and requirements for treating the materials used in lithium-ion battery recycling chemistry. This aspect is expected to boost the growth of the worldwide lithium-ion battery recycling market. List of Prominent Players in the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market:

Accurec Recycling Gmbh

Akkuser Oy

American Battery Technology Company

American Manganese Inc.

American Zinc Recycling

Batrec Industrie Ag

Battery Recycling Made Easy (Brme)

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Duesenfeld Gmbh

Ecobat

Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd

Euro Dieuze Industrie (E.D.I.)

Fortum Corporation

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd

Gem Co., Ltd

Glencore International Ag

Li-Cycle Corp

Lithion Recycling Inc.

Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT)

Neometals Ltd

Onto Technology Llc

Raw Materials Company (Rmc)

Redwood Materials, Inc.

Retriev Technologies Inc

Sitrasa

Smc Recycling

Tata Chemicals Limited

Tes

Umicore Urecycle Group Oy Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2023 USD 6.9 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 26.7 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 18.65% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Million, Volume (Unit), and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered By Battery Chemistry, Source, Recycling Process And End-Use Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments:

In April 2023, Fortum Battery Recycling launched EV battery recycling operations in Kirchardt, Germany. Fortum's location in Germany allows them to provide services for collecting and processing end-of-life batteries and production scrap in close proximity to central European customers.

March 2023, Fortum Battery Recycling established its EV battery recycling facilities in Kirchardt, Germany, to provide services for the collecting and processing of end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap near central European customers. The German hub can pre-treat approximately 3,000 tonnes of batteries per year and is connected to the Harjavalta location, where the hydrometallurgical process takes place.

In February 2023, The US Department of Energy awarded Li-Cycle a USD 375 million loan to establish a recycling facility for critical battery materials near Rochester, New York, for lithium-ion batteries. Much of the attention has been focused on mining since, while the United States has an excess of lithium, extracting it from the ground is costly, and such projects typically face local opposition.





Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers: Increasing Use of Lithium-ion Batteries in Several Industries

The electricity industry is expanding rapidly due to the demand for energy storage solutions as a result of policy-level initiatives to boost renewable power generation and the widespread deployment of electric vehicles. Furthermore, advances in battery technologies, which lead to the development of technologically advanced batteries by manufacturers, are likely to create a massive opportunity for battery recycling companies to invest and redirect their resources to develop a breakthrough battery recycling technology. This is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Challenges: Economic Feasibility of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

The lithium-ion battery recycling market has various problems that may impede its growth and development. Building new recycling facilities necessitates significant capital investment as well as dedicated collection and supply lines, both of which might hinder industry expansion. Furthermore, the lack of an appropriate legislative framework in certain developing countries to extract battery materials, combined with the increased recycling of other batteries, such as lead-acid batteries, may provide a challenge to market expansion.

Asia Pacific Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. The advent of new and exciting sectors, including electric vehicles and energy storage systems (ESS) for both commercial and residential applications, is increasing demand for LIB. Furthermore, ESS combined with renewables such as wind, solar, or hydro is technically and commercially required to provide grid stability, hence promoting the LIB market. China is the largest market for electric vehicles, accounting for over 40% of global sales. China is making efforts to minimize air pollution in the country, and electric car sales are likely to expand rapidly, resulting in a high demand for LIB.





Segmentation of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market-

By Battery Chemistry-



Lithium-Iron Phosphate

Lithium-Manganese Oxide

Lithium-Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum Oxide

Lithium-Nickel-Manganese Cobalt Lithium-Titanate Oxide

By Source-



Electric Vehicles

Electronics

Power Tools Others

By Recycling Process-



Hydrometallurgical Process

Physical/Mechanical Process Pyrometallurgy Process

By End-Use-



Automotive

Non-Automotive



Industrial



Power



Marine Others

By Region-

North America-



The US

Canada Mexico

Europe-



Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-



GCC Countries

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

