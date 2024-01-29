(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ventilator Test Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Ventilator testing systems, typically battery-operated, are also capable of evaluating various other medical equipment such as anesthesia gas delivery machines and oxygen concentrators. They play a pivotal role in measuring key parameters, including volume, low pressure, flow rates, peak and peep pressure, respiratory rate, stacked volume, I:E ratio, oxygen concentration and more.

North America Takes the Lead in Ventilator Test Systems Market

The North American market is positioned to emerge as the global leader in revenue terms within the ventilator test systems industry. This trend is forecasted to persist throughout the entire projection period, establishing North America's ventilator test system market as the most attractive. It is expected to demonstrate gradual growth with a modest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecasted timeframe.

Critical Care Ventilators Segment Projects Substantial Valuation by 2031

The critical care ventilators segment is expected to attain significant valuation by 2031, albeit with a sluggish CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. By the end of 2024, this segment is predicted to hold more than one-third of the market's revenue share within the ventilator type category, although a decline in market share is anticipated from 2024 to 2031.

Steady Growth Anticipated for Hospitals and Clinics Segment

Evaluations indicate that the hospitals and clinics segment is poised to reach significant valuation by the end of 2031. Projections further suggest that this segment will command nearly two-thirds of the revenue share within the end-user category by the end of 2024. However, a reduction in market share is expected from 2024 to 2031.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape within the global ventilator test system market features prominent companies dedicated to advancing these critical medical devices.

Key players in the industry include:



TSI

Fortive

USCOM

Seaward Electronic

Datrend System

IngMar Medical

Michigan Instruments

SunMed

Philips North America

Magnamed Tecnologia Medica Instrumentation Industries

Market Segmentation

Ventilator Type



Critical Care Ventilators

Neonatal Ventilators Transport & Portable Ventilators

End-users



Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Emergency Medical Services

Ventilator Interface

Invasive Non-invasive

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ MEA

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900