Digital Radiology Market Size To Reach $8.3 Billion Globally By 2030: Latest Report By Allied Market Research

Digital Radiology Market Report

Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Digital Radiology Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within the Digital Radiology Market. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as Hitachi,Ltd, Medtronics, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Detection Technology, Cannon Inc., Koninklijke Phillips, Agfa-Gevaert group, General Electrics, , Fujifilm Holdings



Digital Radiology Market Statistics: The global digital radiology/radiography market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.



Digital Radiology Market Growth Drivers:

● Technological Advancements: Digital Radiology has evolved significantly with the advent of cutting-edge technologies. The transition from traditional film-based radiography to digital imaging has not only improved the quality of diagnostic images but has also enhanced the overall efficiency of the radiology workflow. Innovations such as computed radiography (CR) and digital radiography (DR) systems have paved the way for more precise and faster diagnostic capabilities.

● Enhanced Imaging Quality and Accuracy: Digital Radiology provides superior image quality compared to traditional methods. The ability to manipulate digital images, adjust contrast, and zoom in on specific areas enables healthcare professionals to make more accurate and reliable diagnoses. This improvement in diagnostic accuracy has contributed to the widespread adoption of digital radiology across various medical specialties.

● Faster Turnaround Times: Digital Radiology facilitates quicker image acquisition and processing, leading to reduced turnaround times for diagnostic reports. This efficiency is crucial for timely patient care and enables healthcare providers to streamline their operations, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

● Cost-Effectivene: While the initial investment in digital radiology equipment may be higher, the long-term cost-effectiveness is evident. Digital systems eliminate the need for film processing chemicals, storage space for physical films, and repeated imaging due to poor film quality. This results in cost savings for healthcare facilities over time.

● Integration with Health Information Systems: The seamless integration of digital radiology with health information systems and electronic health records has become increasingly important in modern healthcare. This integration allows for easier access to patient data, better collaboration among healthcare professionals, and improved overall healthcare management.

● Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular conditions and cancer, has driven the demand for diagnostic imaging services, including digital radiology. As the global population ages, the need for accurate and timely diagnostic tools to manage and treat these conditions continues to grow.

● Growing Awareness and Demand: Patients and healthcare providers alike are becoming more aware of the benefits of digital radiology. The demand for advanced diagnostic capabilities, coupled with the increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare, has contributed to the widespread adoption of digital radiology services.

● Government Initiatives and Investments: Many governments and healthcare organizations are investing in upgrading their healthcare infrastructure, including radiology facilities. Initiatives to digitize healthcare records and improve diagnostic capabilities have played a significant role in the growth of the digital radiology market.



The segments and sub-section of Digital Radiology Market is shown below:

◉ By Product:

● Stationary Digital Radiology System

● Portable Digital Radiology System



◉ By Application:

● Cardiovascular Imaging

● Chest Imaging

● Dental Imaging

● Digital Mammography

● Orthopedic Imaging

● Other Applications



◉ By Technology:

● Direct Digital Radiology

● Computed Digital Radiology



◉ By End User:

● Diagnostic Clinics

● Other End Users

● Hospitals



◉ Some of the key players involved in the Market are:

● Hitachi,Ltd

● Medtronics

● Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

● Detection Technology

● Cannon Inc.

● Koninklijke Phillips

● Agfa-Gevaert group

● General Electrics

● Fujifilm Holdings



If opting for the Global version of Digital Radiology Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



