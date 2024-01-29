Bone Densitometer Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Bone Densitometer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Bone Densitometer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Bone Densitometer Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the bone densitometer market size is predicted to reach $2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The growth in the bone densitometer market is due to the surge in the incidence of osteoporosis. North America region is expected to hold the largest bone densitometer market share. Major players in the bone densitometer market include Diagnostic Medical Systems SA, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., BeamMed Ltd., Demetech AB, Osteometer Meditech Inc.

Bone Densitometer Market Segments

.By Type: DXA Systems, Peripheral Bone Densitometers, Radiographic Absorptiometry Scanners, Quantitative Ultrasound Scanners

.By Application: Osteoporosis & Osteopenia Diagnosis, Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis, Body Composition Measurement, Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis

.By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global bone densitometer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

sample_request?id=6681&type=smp

A bone densitometer refers to medical equipment used to calculate bone mineral density. A bone densitometer is an improved X-ray medical device used to measure the minerals and density of bones in hospitals and diagnostic centers. The bone densitometer aims to gather medical status related to loss of bone minerals, osteopenia or osteoporosis, risk of fracture, and bone-related medical conditions.

The main types of bone densitometers include DXA systems, peripheral bone densitometers, radiographic absorptiometry scanners, and quantitative ultrasound scanners. The DXA (dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry) systems refer to an advanced form of x-ray technology-based bone densitometer used to measure bone mineral density. It utilizes a small dose of ionizing radiation to produce a picture of the inside of the body to measure bone loss. They are used in hospitals, clinics, diagnosis and image centers, and other end-users for cystic fibrosis diagnosis, osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis, rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis, and body composition measurement.

Read More On The Bone Densitometer Global Market Report At:

report/bone-densitometer-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Bone Densitometer Market Characteristics

3. Bone Densitometer Market Trends And Strategies

4. Bone Densitometer Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Bone Densitometer Market Size And Growth

......

27. Bone Densitometer Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Bone Densitometer Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

report/handheld-surgical-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

report/cardiovascular-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2024

report/cardiovascular-devices-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Unleashing WiGig: Exploring the High-Speed Internet Revolution