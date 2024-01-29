Leo Cancer Care Announces Latest Scientific Advisory Board Member

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Radiation oncologist Dr Nancy Y. Lee brings specialist expertise to Leo Cancer Care as the company advances upright radiotherapy

MIDDLETON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leo Cancer Care is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Nancy Y. Lee, MD, FASTRO, as the newest member of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).Dr. Lee is a Radiation Oncologist & Early Drug Development Specialist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York City and becomes the 8th member of Leo Cancer Care's SAB.In joining the scientific advisory board, she brings a wealth of experience with her as Leo Cancer Care advances its technologies and systems to deliver upright radiation therapy to cancer patients.With expertise in head and neck cancers, as well as skin, thyroid and mouth cancer, Dr. Lee said she has been familiar with the concept of upright positioning for some time.“I have seen the patient benefits first-hand in previous practices, so I was very excited to be approached by the team at Leo Cancer Care,” she added.“This is the future and something we need in the clinic. As an industry, we are now on this journey to upright treatments; it is a great modality and platform for our patients.”At MSK, she is Vice Chair, Experimental Therapeutics, in the Department of Radiation Oncology; Service Chief, Head & Neck Radiation Oncology; and Service Chief, Proton Therapy.As a radiation oncologist with more than 17 years of experience, she specializes in using advanced forms of radiation to treat head and neck cancer, including thyroid cancer. These include proton therapy, intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and stereotactic body radiation therapy.Dr. Lee, who is also active in the clinical trials space, said that patients with head and neck cancer often suffer from anxiety and claustrophobia due to lying flat on a table and immobilised with a mask.“This position is not natural,” she continued.“So, I believe we have the opportunity to make them feel more comfortable simply by remaining upright and seated.”An advocate of using technologies to improve my patients' outcomes while decreasing potential treatment side effects, she firmly believes in applications to preserve quality of life, creating treatment plans tailored to patient disease, and doing all she can to help them get well.Her specialist areas of expertise and in the treatment delivery solutions, alongside her devotion to patient care, align with the Leo Cancer Care upright delivery solutions and embrace the concept of a“more human way” to treat cancer.Leo Cancer Care Chief Executive Stephen Towe said:“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Lee to our Scientific Advisory Board with the wealth of experience, insight and knowledge she will bring to the role.“The perspectives she will offer as we continue to deliver our upright solutions for the benefit of cancer patients globally will be invaluable.”Leo Cancer Care recognises the importance of aligning with thought leaders in the industry when developing new technologies to ensure that new solutions address the needs of patients, clinicians and industry.We do that by actively engaging with experts in the field and that is a core role of our Scientific Advisory Board, which comprises of experts from across the field, added Towe.Dr. Nancy Lee will join current SAB members: Jay Flanz, Laurence Court, Mark Pankuch, James Welsh, Tony Lomax, Vincent Gregoire and Aswin Hoffmann in this pivotal role within our organisation.Please note: Dr Lee has financial interests related to Leo Cancer Care.The Leo Cancer Care technology is not clinically available and will not treat patients until the required regulatory clearance has been achieved.

