New Kitchen Tool Helps Dispense Paper Towels, Aluminum Foil, Plastic Wrap, And Other Products With Minimal Waste

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kelly G. of Manassas, VA is the creator of the Portable Wrapping Center, a kitchen tool designed to store, organize, and dispense several different rolled foil, plastic, and paper items, such as aluminum foil, plastic wrap, wax paper, paper towels, and more. Three rolls of individual product can be placed inside the system and efficiently dispensed and cut, allowing users to easily assess an appropriate item quickly. Paper towels can be stored on removable holders at the base. A second version is also available, the Single Wrap Holder, designed to hold a single, individual wrap product for easy cutting and dispensing. Both versions keep items stored and organized without worry of clutter forming on countertops, in cabinets, drawers, etc.Locking suction cups are present on the rear side to secure the device to a flat countertop surface or other desired area, along with mounting holes on the rear side to easily mount and dismount the device to and from the wall. Rollers on the sides are designed to assist with retracting aluminum foil, plastic wrap, wax paper, etc. if too much product was inadvertently retrieved. Users store wrapping product(s) within the individual section(s) of the devices. There are front doors to easily load materials and unload empty rolls. Users pull out a desired length and utilize a cutting mechanism to cut the product. The system offers a way to store and organize items in a kitchen or other similar setting.The market for residential and commercial kitchen accessories is diverse and dynamic, with a wide range of products catering to various needs and preferences. Products like traditional paper towel dispensers, plastic wrap, and aluminum foil dispensers are commonly found in homes and commercial settings like restaurants, kitchens, and other food-related businesses. Consumers are increasingly concerned about sustainability and eco-friendly products. Using too much paper, plastic, or aluminum foil products can lead to too much trash and waste being thrown into landfills.Consumers, particularly in the residential market, often prioritize the aesthetic appeal of kitchen accessories-sleek and modern designs, as well as a variety of color options, are important considerations for many buyers. Products like the Portable Wrapping Center and Single Wrap Holder can fit several of these niches and be a considerable enhancement to any manufacturer's product line.Kelly filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Portable Wrapping Center product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Portable Wrapping Center can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

