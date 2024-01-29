Anti-Siphoning Screen Installed In Machinery, Equipment And Mobile Or Stationary Fuel Tanks Helps Defer Fuel Theft

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- John L. of Saco, ME is the creator of the #2 Fuel Oil Anti-Siphoning Screen, a theft prevention device designed to prevent siphoning hoses from being inserted into a fuel tank. The screen is placed between the delivery pipe and supply pipe via male and female couplings and a hex bushing. A support spring is applied to hold the screen tight when coupled between the delivery pipe and supply pipe. The innovative construction ensures a siphon cannot be placed into the fuel tank, effectively eliminating the chance of theft via a simple, convenient, and easy to install tool. The Anti-Siphoning Screen is designed to be used with #2 heating oil, diesel fuel oil, kerosene fuel oil, and aviation fuel, using mobile or stationary fuel tanks.The device is comprised of a copper reducing coupling 2” x 1/2" cop x cop with a BU FLSH 1⁄2” x 1/4" FTG x COP. The screen has several holes through the body to create a heavy-duty screen. The screen sits inside a 2-1/2" by 2" female x female coupling and a 2-1/2" x 2" male x female hex bushing. Flow of oil is maintained from the right entrance to the screen assembly and out the left side to maximize fuel efficiency without any impediments.Growing awareness about the risks of fuel theft and the availability of preventive solutions significantly contributes to market growth within the fuel and machinery industries. High rates of fuel theft, whether from machinery, equipment, mobile, or stationary tanks, drive the demand for anti-siphoning solutions, and increased adoption of tools and devices like the #2 Fuel Oil Anti-Siphoning Screen will inevitably deter fuel theft. Many anti-siphoning solutions, including John's Anti-Siphoning Screen invention, are aftermarket additions that can be installed on existing machinery and equipment. As companies look to protect their fuel investments, new products will significantly enhance current product lines dedicated to preventing theft.John filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his #2 Fuel Oil Anti-Siphoning Screen product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the #2 Fuel Oil Anti-Siphoning Screen can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

