Visualvault Awarded Another State Medical Marijuana Registration & Licensing Contract

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VisualVault recently awarded a state government contract for the development and ongoing support of a state-wide marijuana registration and licensing solution.

- Avner Schneur, VisualVault CEOTEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VisualVault, a leading cloud-based content services platform (CSP), was recently awarded an additional state government contract for the development and ongoing support of a state-wide marijuana registration and licensing solution . Award of the contract by the State Department of Public Safety to VisualVault was the result of the requisite public Request for Proposal (RFP) process mandated by state governments for the award of large, government-funded programs. This award was the second of its kind for VisualVault, having already built and implemented a similar project for another state program.Given that the legalization of marijuana (cannabis) is a new, complex, and highly regulated initiative, the Department of Public Safety sought a proven partner to provide a highly secure technology platform that could manage all aspects of the program: Registration, Licensing, Auditing, and Tracking of Marijuana Prescribers (Doctors), Retail Providers, and patients. Additionally, it was critical that the platform was well-suited to ensure compliance and turnkey creation of required state and federal reports.VisualVault CEO Avner Schneur states,“VisualVault is quickly becoming a leading solution for marijuana program management. We're now very familiar with the unique requirements of this type of regulated program. Our platform is well-suited to the secure and intelligent organization and processing of high-volume, high-value data and supporting documentation that defines these programs.”Several enterprise content management (ECM) and business process management (BPM) solution pillars of VisualVault are heavily leveraged for these medical marijuana programs. VisualVault's iForms (intelligent forms) serve as a critical means of capturing data in the registration process for multiple stakeholders: physicians, citizens, and dispensaries. Workflow automation is central to the automated routing and approval of applications. And the VisualVault analytics suite and reporting capabilities are relied on for point-in-time (static) and real-time reporting. The reporting capability provides the required program transparency to satisfy state and federal requirements as well as day-to-day program management.VisualVault serves municipal, county and state public sector entities with a broad range of digital process and document management solutions, including Licensing & Permitting, Program Compliance & Enforcement, and Case Management.

