Hussle Redefines Guided Recruitment Services For Companies Of All Sizes And For All Talent Needs

- Michael Muia, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development,TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hussle , the guided recruitment service that simplifies the hiring process, has announced the launch of its time-saving talent recruitment services. Leveraging Hussle's easy three-step method and the power of artificial intelligence (AI), companies of all sizes can get expert recruitment and hiring support for all their hiring needs on par with the white-glove services once reserved only for executive recruitment searches.Companies of all sizes cite hiring as one of their most time-consuming activities. Finding the right candidates to fill crucial positions can make or break organizational success, creating additional stress in the hiring process. And with tight budgets and lean human resources staffing, the recruitment and hiring process can add undue burdens to companies of all sizes.Hussle was founded to solve these critical staffing issues. The company's guided recruitment method leverages the power of AI to offer an end-to-end, done-for-you recruitment experience that saves companies time so they can focus on mission-critical activities.Hussle's methodology helps employers and talent quickly move through the recruitment and hiring process with a powerful technology suite. The suite includes time-saving automation that dives deeper into a candidate's qualifications than the traditional hiring process that relies mainly on resumes. Hussle's technology empowers companies to look deep into a candidate's professional and life experiences to find the right fit for each position.“Hussle's innovative approach to hiring recognizes that hiring top talent means going beyond a simple piece of paper,” said Michael Muia, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development,“Our technology suite helps organizations of all sizes dig deeper into candidate qualifications to identify the skills and experiences that make them the ideal fit for open roles. We do the heavy lifting of this deep candidate screening, saving organizations time and ensuring they get the strongest finalist pool to choose from. This level of candidate screening is something normally seen only in executive searches, but we've democratized it for companies of all sizes for all their hiring needs, and we do it at an attractive price point.”The platform also streamlines the recruitment experience for both candidates and employers with rapid application processing, easy applicant tracking, simplified interview scheduling, broad job distribution to various job boards, and a branded career page unique to the client's company.Hussle is also committed to ensuring businesses of all sizes can get the white-glove recruitment and hiring services available to large firms by offering a flat fee structure for each hiring campaign, making it easy to budget and free from any pricing surprises.To learn more about Hussle's guided recruitment services, visit tryhussle.About HussleHussle revolutionizes talent recruitment by handling every step of the process up to the final interview – all at one low price. AI powers our advanced recruitment technology to go beyond the resume and analyze more data about each candidate, efficiently identifying top talent for your team. We're your competitive edge in securing talent.

