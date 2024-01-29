Radiohead's Ed O'brien Records BBC Radio 4 Charity Appeal For Global Music Charity In Place Of War

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Radiohead's Ed O'Brien. Photo Credit Felipe Pagani

Radiohead's Ed O'Brien will record a BBC Radio 4 Charity Appeal on behalf of global music charity, In Place of War, for broadcast on 4th February

- Radiohead's Ed O'BrienMANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In Place of War , a global organisation that uses music as a tool for positive social change in areas affected by conflict in 30 countries, will broadcast an appeal for donations on BBC Radio 4 in early February. Supporters of the charity have committed to match funding donations raised by the Appeal to a total of £7,000.Radiohead musician and Fellow of In Place of War, Ed O'Brien, will record the appeal on behalf of the charity, having been moved by its work. He says,“I believe in the power of music. In Place of War proves that music really can transform lives, particularly those affected by gang warfare and living in conflict zones.”The charity's CEO and Artistic Director, Ruth Daniel, explains how the money raised will be used, saying,“The Appeal is a unique opportunity for us to reach a huge audience and to bring in donations for our #HackMusic Catalyst Fund initiative. This campaign supports the development of grassroots music projects in places affected by conflict, where music is used to bring communities together. These projects offer a tangible alternative to violence, provide a platform to marginalised voices, and empower those wanting to create lasting change to use creativity to transform a culture of conflict and suffering into hope, opportunity and freedom.”In Place of War selects projects to receive the #HackMusic Catalyst Fund from its network of more than 130 change-maker partner organisations, where music is used to impact positive social change. Recipients of the Catalyst Fund are chosen via an application and judging process, and the successful organisations are supported with a seed funding grant of £3,000.This is boosted by the guidance of a carefully selected mentor from the international music industry, matched to the requirements of the local change-maker team running the project on the ground. Music manufacturer partners including Ableton, Native Instruments, Pioneer DJ and Roland, offer additional support in resourcing through equipment donations. Current recipients of the Fund include an organisation using music and theatre to rehabilitate former ISIS members in Lebanon; an organisation working to protect the culture of indigenous communities in the Peruvian-Colombian border area affected by climate change; and an organisation using music to provide an alternative to gang violence in Colombia.Tune in to BBC Radio 4 at these times to hear the In Place of War BBC Charity Appeal:Sunday 4th February at 07:54 GMT and 21:25 GMTThursday 8th February at 15:27 GMTSee the In Place of War website for further details

