India, Saudi Arabia Joint Military Exercise Begins In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Saudi Arabian armed forces personnel and Indian soldiers on Monday began the inaugural edition of joint military exercise 'Sada Tanseeq" at the Mahajan firing range in Rajasthan, officials said.

According to the Defence Ministry, the aim of the exercise, which will go on till February 10, is to train troops of both sides for joint operations in semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The exercise, which has 45 personnel of the Royal Saudi Land Forces and an equal number from a battalion from the Indian Army's Brigade of the Guards (Mechanised Infantry), will enable both the sides to share their best practices in the tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting operations in sub-conventional domain, a statement said.

It will also facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between troops from both the sides, it said.

The exercise will involve establishment of a mobile vehicle check post, cordon and search operation, house intervention drill, reflex shooting, slithering and sniper firing, it said.

As per the ministry, the exercise will provide an opportunity to both the contingents to strengthen their bond and will act as a platform to achieve shared security objectives, enhance level of defence cooperation and foster bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

