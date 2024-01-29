(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eira Thomas as Chairperson and Director effective January 24, 2024. Eira succeeds D. Grenville (Gren) Thomas, who is retiring after 13 years with the Company, though he will remain as an advisor.



Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, states,“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Eira to the Westhaven team. Eira has had great success in the junior mining space, most notably leading the sale of Kaminak Gold to Goldcorp for $520 million in 2016. Her experience in the resource sector is invaluable and we welcome her vison and drive.” Thomas goes on to add,“Westhaven would not be where it is today without Gren's commitment, support, and guidance over the past 13 years. In an advisory capacity, Gren will continue to play an integral role with Westhaven.”

Eira Thomas, Chairman, states,“As a long-term shareholder and supporter of Westhaven, I am delighted to be joining the Company as Chair to assist them with their strategic goal of advancing the exploration and development of what we believe is one of British Columbia's most exciting, emerging gold belts.”

Eira Thomas

Ms. Thomas brings more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry, including 14 years with Aber Diamond Corporation (now Dominion Diamond), where she served in ever increasing roles from initial discovery as a geologist to Vice President Exploration and ultimately a Director of the Board. She was co-founder of Stornoway Diamond Corp., serving first as CEO and then as Executive Chairman. There she led the acquisition of the Renard diamond deposit, which subsequently became Quebec's first diamond mine. In 2007, she founded Lucara with partners Mr. Lukas Lundin and Ms. Catherine McLeod Seltzer and served as CEO between 2018 and 2023. Eira also served as CEO of Kaminak Gold Corporation, which was acquired by Goldcorp in 2016 for $520 Million and served as a Director of Suncor Energy for 17 years.

Westhaven Announces Stock Option Grant

Westhaven has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options to a director. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.17 per share, are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory approval. The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the Company has 9,575,000 stock options issued, representing 6.81% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

"Gareth Thomas”



Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

