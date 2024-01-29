CBD Ingredient Market Exclusive Report 2024-2031 | Insightace Analytic

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies covered in this study are DSM, Vantage Hemp, Eurofins, EndoPure, Folium Biosciences, Colombian Golden, Averix Bio, LLC, KND Labs, Jordan Process, GVB Biopharma, Healthcann, Mile High Labs, KLERSUN, Sanobiotec, Caesar & Loretz GmbH, Recipharm, Brains Bioceutical, Purisys, Bedrocan, BIOVECTRA Inc., Biosyyd, UAB, Kinetochem, Veranova Jersey City, NJ, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“CBD Ingredient Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.42 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $6.77 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.71% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic. Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:

Key factors influencing the global CBD Ingredient Market are:

Growing the Pharmaceutical Sector

Raising the bar for CBD product regulation and approval Increasing Population The following are the primary obstacles to the CBD Ingredient Market 's expansion:

Potential CBD oil side effects

Problems with Costs Lack of awareness Future expansion opportunities for the global CBD Ingredient Market include:

Increasing awareness

Beneficial Government Programs Growth in research and development

Free PDF Report Brochure @

Market Analysis: Reducing pain, anxiety, and seizures are just a few of its many advantages. As a result of its therapeutic effects, CBD is in great demand for use in health and wellness products, propelling the market forward. Due to its absence of intoxicating effects, cannabidiol has found the greatest therapeutic usage among cannabinoids. Furthermore, the worldwide market is expected to expand at a lucrative rate throughout the projected period as more and more people turn to CBD-based products for relief from various conditions. List of Prominent Players in the CBD Ingredient Market:

ENDOCA

Cannoid, LLC

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Folium Europe B.V.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

Isodiol International, Inc. PharmaHemp CBD Ingredient Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2023 USD 2.42 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 6.77 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 12.71% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn, and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered By Source, Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, Canopy Growth Corporation, a global leader in the cannabis industry, has recently unveiled a slew of new products for both recreational and medicinal use. These include Tweed's new oils and softgels containing trace amounts of cannabinoids; 7ACRES' and Spectrum Therapeutics' medically exclusive pre-rolls; and Tweed's large format flower.



In June 2023, Isodiol International Inc. is pleased to announce that SalesBird, LLC, a reputable sales distribution company headquartered in the United States with offices worldwide, has been appointed a non-exclusive distributor. Isodiol will be able to fortify its internal sales operations, expand its market penetration to traditional brick-and-mortar and "big box" stores, and thrive in the cutthroat world of online sales with the support of this strategic relationship. In January 2024, Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds Brasil, introduced two new full-spectrum products to the Brazilian market, according to the company's announcement. 30 and 60-mL jars contain concentrations ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 mg.





Curious about this latest version of the report? @





CBD Ingredient Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Raising Bars for CBD Product Regulation and Approval

The rapid expansion of the CBD market can be attributed to the increasing consumer consciousness surrounding health and fitness. Cannabidiol demand is expected to be positively affected by rising consumer disposable income and the legalization of medicinal cannabis. Regulations have been loosened, and the market for refined CBD products has been growing. Bhjb Additionally, the legalization of marijuana and products derived from it for various purposes is propelling the market forward.

Challenges: Potential Side Effects and Lack of Awareness

CBD continues to face numerous challenges and unknowns on a global scale, and it is still prohibited in numerous nations. Although cannabidiol (CBD) is not necessarily approved for adult use consumption or even as an ingredient in other products, it is typically the initial stop when developing a therapeutic cannabis program. Because of the potential for new markets to emerge and the fact that legal frameworks dictate the extent to which CBD is utilized in related industries, legal frameworks will remain a driving force in the future of CBD. Despite CBD-based medicines' usefulness for a range of medical conditions, studies and research from several organizations have demonstrated that they can also have side effects.

North America is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The North America CBD Ingredient Market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of the growing acceptance of its use, strong consumer demand, and well-established business systems. Several enterprises, including those in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries, have begun to mainstream the use of CBD due to its widespread applicability and the rapidly changing demographics of customers. Their spending on the product is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand among various age groups and genders. More and more goods are getting the green light to use cannabidiol, providing more business opportunities for producers.





Unlock CBD Ingredient Market GTM Strategy @





Segmentation of CBD Ingredient Market-

By Source-



Natural



Marijuana Based

Hemp Based Synthetic

By Application-



Food and Beverages

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceutical (API) Single Servings

By Region-

North America-



The US

Canada Mexico

Europe-



Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-



GCC Countries

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @

CONTACT: Contact Us: InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Tel.: +1 551 226 6109 Email: ... Site Visit: