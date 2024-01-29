(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Roof System Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Growth in the Automotive Roof System Sector Forecasted through 2028 with Technological Advancements Fueling Market Dynamics

The Automotive Roof System sector is observing a notable climb, with projections indicating a rise from $31.34 billion in 2023 to a remarkable $45.6 billion by 2028, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

This impressive progression has been influenced by an array of factors, including the burgeoning demand for luxury and premium vehicles, the escalation of panoramic sunroof installations, and the growing impetus on lightweight and sustainable materials which play a key role in today's automotive designs.

Market Driven by Evolving Safety Standards and a Surge in Electric Vehicle Adoption

The automotive roof system industry is propelled by the upsurge in electric vehicle (EV) sales, urbanization challenges, and a sustained focus on personalization and customization. This has been further catalyzed by advancements in safety regulations, fostering an environment ripe for market expansion.

Manufacturers are prioritizing the integration of smart roofing technologies that cater to driver preferences and enhanced safety requirements. The percentage increase in EV passenger cars has established a direct correlation to the roof system market's growth trajectory, ensuring that this upward swing remains consistent.

Key Trends and Innovations Influencing the Market Landscape

A key trend within the market is the introduction of cutting-edge solutions like smart roof technologies which include automated features enhancing passenger comfort and safety. Noteworthy is the collaborative innovation, as seen with RoboSense and Webasto, leading to technologies that are simplifying rooftop-mounted sensors and contributing to advanced autonomous driving capabilities. This trend towards integration and functionality is expected to flourish and reshape the market.

Market Expansion Through Strategic Acquisitions

Significant market development has also been observed via the strategic moves of key players, such as Webasto's recent acquisition of Carlex Glass Luxembourg SA. This union broadens the company's portfolio and expertise, specifically in versatile areas such as solar roofs and switchable glazing, indicative of a versatile and forward-thinking market landscape.

Further expansion in the Asia-Pacific region highlights a robust geographic market share, leading in both innovation and adoption. The diverse array of automotive roof system types and materials fuel this regional market growth, offering a comprehensive insight into the extensive product offerings and user applications.

Diverse Applications Across Vehicle Segments

Catering to varying needs across the passenger and commercial vehicle segments, the market encompasses sunroofs, panorama roofs, and a spectrum of novel roofing options made from materials like polycarbonate and fiber-plastic composites. This diversification ensures applicability across multiple vehicle types, facilitating expansion within both OEM and aftermarket sales channels.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Webasto SE

Magna International Inc.

Valmet Automotive Inc.

Inteva Products LLC

Covestro AG

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

AAS Automotive Ltd.

Aisin Corporation

ALUPROF S.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Haartz Corporation

JAC Products

CIE Automotive

U-Shin Ltd.

Continental AG

Saint-Gobain Sekurit

GAHH LLC.

CTS Automotive Products

Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

Minda KTSN Plastic Solutions GmbH & Co. KG

Mobitech Industries LLP

ACS Industries Inc.

Kinugawa Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd.

Roth North America

Eagle Ottawa LLC

RIMO GmbH

lkeda Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Tata Sons Private Limited

BOS Group

Carcoustics International GmbH Hoerbiger Holding AG

