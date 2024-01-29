THE SALVATION ARMY OF BROWARD COUNTY TO HOLD ITS INAUGURAL RED SHIELD REGATTA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Red Shield Regatta

Captain Lee Rosbach of Bravo TV's“Below Deck” and“Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate”

The Salvation Army of Broward County

Set Sail for a Charitable Evening with Special Guest Host Captain Lee Rosbach of“Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate” at JM Family's“The Park”

Save the date to set sail for an entertaining yacht-themed evening from 6 – 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, as The Salvation Army of Broward County presents its inaugural Red Shield Regatta at JM Family's"The Park" (200 Jim Moran Boulevard in Deerfield Beach). Special guest host Captain Lee Rosbach of Bravo TV's"Below Deck" and"Couch Talk with Captain Lee & Kate" will be on hand to greet guests as The Salvation Army raises funds to benefit Plymouth Colony, an essential transitional housing complex in Hollywood that provides shelter and supportive services for families facing adversity."The Salvation Army of Broward County is delighted to present the Red Shield Regatta , a new, fun concept and our first major fundraiser of the year," said Major Juan Guadalupe, area commander for The Salvation Army of Broward County."We are grateful to longtime benefactors JM Family for their title sponsorship and support and we invite the community to join us as we virtually raise our sails and funds to benefit our neighbors in need. Together, we can make a lasting impact."Attendees to The Red Shield Regatta will enjoy gourmet food, an open bar, live entertainment, a silent auction, and the thrilling spectacle of model boat racing. Cruise or resort wear is suggested.After 10 seasons starring on Bravo's biggest show,"Below Deck," Captain Lee Rosbach sailed his way into viewer's hearts, becoming a beloved fan favorite and household name with over 1.2 million followers. While the 'stud of the sea' never even saw the ocean until he moved to the Turks & Caicos at the age of 35, he's spent the past three decades circling the globe as a mega yacht captain known for his witty one-liners and no-nonsense attitude. Whether he's appearing before Andy Cohen on"Watch What Happens Live" or lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Captain Lee always brings his signature swagger."JM Family has enjoyed a long-term community partnership with the Salvation Army of Broward and has supported many of their programs, not only financially, but through board participation and our associate volunteer program," said Pete Sudler, vice president, JM Family Enterprises, and an advisory board member for The Salvation Army of Broward County."Supporting efforts to ensure Plymouth Colony has the appropriate funding to continue helping families toward self-sufficiency and permanent housing opportunities aligns perfectly with JM Family's charitable giving initiatives."The Salvation Army of Broward County engages in year-round critical operations, such as multiple shelters and housing programs to aid those experiencing homelessness; weekly food pantry distributions; daily soup kitchen; annual Angel Tree toy distribution program bringing joy to local families during the holidays, and others. To support these efforts fundraising activities like the seasonal Red Kettle bell ringing campaign and this year's new Red Shield Regatta offer the community the chance to invest for long-term impact. All funds raised directly assist the most disadvantaged in Broward County.The Red Shield Regatta is sponsored by JM Family Enterprises with additional support provided by Bombardier, HMY Yachts, and Gulfstream.Tickets are $150 each and sponsorship opportunities are available at:For more information, contact Dave Hayton, The Salvation Army of Broward County's development director, at (954)654-3395About The Salvation ArmyThe Salvation Army of Broward County, a 501(c)(3) organization, has been serving our county since 1926. Our mission is to meet basic human needs without discrimination through various programs such as the Economic Stability Program, Seasonal Services, Housing Programs, Food Assistance, and Disaster Relief Services.

The Salvation Army of Broward County