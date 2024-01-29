(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Bromine Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Bromine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Bromine Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the bromine market size is predicted to reach $7.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The growth in the bromine market is due to the increase in demand for bromine in oil and gas drilling. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest bromine market share. Major players in the bromine market include ICL Group Limited, Albemarle Corporation, Lanxess AG, Tosoh Corporation, TATA Chemicals Ltd., Gulf Resources Inc., Solaris Chemtech Industries Limited.

Bromine Market Segments

.By Derivative: Organobromine, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide

.By Application: Biocides, Flame Retardants (FR), Bromine-Based Batteries, Clear Brine Fluids (CBF), Other Applications

.By End User: Oil And Gas, Automotive, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Textiles, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global bromine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bromine is a chemical element with a deep red color and is a toxic liquid with an irritating and offensive odor. Bromine is used in making dyes, fumigants, flame proofing agents, sanitizers, water purification compounds, agents for photography, vegetable oil, and as an emulsifier in citrus-flavored soft drinks. It is also used as a disinfectant for surfaces due to its damaging effects on microorganisms.

The main types of derivatives in bromine are organobromine, clear brine fluids, and hydrogen bromide. Organobromine refers to organic compounds that contain carbon bonded to bromine. The different applications include biocides, flame retardants (FR), bromine-based batteries, clear brine fluids (CBF), and others and are used in various areas such as oil and gas, automotive, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, textiles, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Bromine Market Characteristics

3. Bromine Market Trends And Strategies

4. Bromine Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Bromine Market Size And Growth

......

27. Bromine Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Bromine Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

