March For Moms Welcomes Three New Board Members

New additions to the board of directors will support the organization's work to improve the well-being of mothers in the U.S.

UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, March for Moms announced the addition of three new members to its board of directors: Lastascia Coleman, Dr. Elon Kotlar, and Dr. Irogue Igbinosa. With a mission to align the advocacy efforts of families, healthcare providers, industry, policymakers, and other partners, March for Moms is working to ensure that all families can grow with dignity.

“We are honored to have Lastascia, Dr. Kotlar, and Dr. Igbinosa on the March for Moms board,” said Laneceya Russ, March for Moms Executive Director.“Each brings a unique perspective to their role, and the organization is sure to benefit from their extensive expertise and passion for the cause.”

Joining as board President is Lastascia Coleman, CNM, MSN, FACNM. Coleman is a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Iowa and program director for the midwifery education program at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, a program she implemented. Coleman is also a PhD student at the University of Iowa College of Public Health in Health Management and Policy, and a Robert Wood Johnson Health Policy Research Scholar.

“It's such a pleasure to be joining the March for Moms board,” said Lastascia Coleman, March for Moms Board President.“This organization's work is meaningful to me both personally and professionally, and I'm excited to get to work with such an amazing team to make a difference for moms across the country.”

Joining as Treasurer is Dr. Elon Kotlar, MD. Dr. Kotlar brings his experiences as a practicing Obstetrician, Women's & Children's Health Assistant Chief Medical Information Officer, and Medical Director of Population Health Management to the March for Moms board. He is dedicated to improving maternal health care by bridging the gap between birthing families, health care providers, and the systems they work in. He brings a process-oriented approach rooted in mutual respect and leverages information solutions to envision new models of care that overcome current obstacles to change. Dr. Kotlar is also a father, Midwifery advocate, and Obstetric faculty member at Jefferson Health, where he teaches and mentors the next generation of OBGYN residents and medical students.

“March for Moms is doing incredible work to help mothers and families get the support they deserve,” said Dr. Elon Kotlar, March for Moms Board Treasurer.“I'm eager to play a meaningful role in supporting the organization's efforts alongside the rest of the board.”

Joining as board Secretary is Dr. Irogue Igbinosa, MD, a Women's Reproductive Health Scholar and Maternal Fetal Medicine physician at Stanford University. Dr. Igbinosa graduated from the University of Houston, earned her medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine, and completed her residency at Louisiana State University School of Medicine Baton Rouge. After residency, Igbinosa was an AAMC-CDC Public Health Policy Fellow able to serve in the CDC Emergency Operations Center and was a member of the U.S. Zika Pregnancy and Birth Defects Taskforce dedicated to research and resources for health care providers regarding the treatment of pregnant women and infants. Subsequently, she completed her maternal-fetal medicine fellowship at Stanford University.

In addition to clinical trials, she works with community-based organizations utilizing mixed methods approaches to understand patient perspectives and experiences regarding the role of nutrition and anemia in pregnancy. Dr. Igbinosa is also involved with several quality improvement initiatives at the hospital and statewide levels to improve adverse health outcomes and address health disparities.

“March for Moms' mission is so important for mothers and families in the U.S. right now,” said Dr. Iroge Igbinosa, March for Moms Board Secretary.“It's an honor to have the opportunity to support these causes and contribute to the organization's work through its board of directors.”



About March for Moms: March for Moms is non-partisan, 501 (c)(3) non-profit that aligns the diverse voices of families, health care providers, policymakers, and partners to advocate for mothers and families' health, well-being and equal access to care. For more information, visit marchformoms .

