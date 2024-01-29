The Literacy Lab Welcomes Luvvie Ajayi Jones As National Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luvvie Ajayi Jones has been named The Literacy Lab's first-ever National Brand Ambassador

The Literacy Lab partners with New York Times Bestselling Author Luvvie Ajayi Jones to leverage her celebrity status to increase its brand awareness nationally

- Luvviee Ajayi JonesWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Literacy Lab , a national leader in providing children – in communities experiencing racial and economic inequities – from age 3 through grade 3 with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction, today announced Luvvie Ajayi Jones as its first-ever National Brand Ambassador.Ajayi Jones, a four-time New York Times bestselling author, speaker, and entrepreneur, is partnering with The Literacy Lab to lend her personal vision to authentically support brand storytelling throughout The Literacy Lab's 15th anniversary celebration in 2024.“We could not be more thrilled to have Luvvie join The Literacy Lab as our first-ever National Brand Ambassador,” said Heather Jenkins, CEO of The Literacy Lab.“Luvvie's confidence, creative intellect, and passion for challenging the status quo truly embodies The Literacy Lab's brand values. We are impressed by her candid conversations, achievements, and the impact she has made as a brand celebrity and look forward to collaborating with Luvvie to incorporate her vision into Literacy Lab storytelling.”As a self-described teller of truth, Ajayi Jones uses her singular voice and razor-sharp wit to create a transformative experience that spurs people to feel joy, think critically, and take action that leaves this world better than they found it. Jones has also established herself as a literacy force with a powerful pen.“As a lifelong reader and now bestselling author, I know the impact that books have had on my life,” said Ajayi Jones.“The Literacy Lab's work is significant, enabling this type of life changing access. It is an honor to be the first National Brand Ambassador”Since its inception in 2009, The Literacy Lab has served tens of thousands of students across the country to help accelerate equitable literacy gains. Partnering with Jones will help amplify The Literacy Lab story across multiple channels.Jones will begin elevating The Literacy Lab's storytelling on her social media platforms next month.For more information about The Literacy Lab, visit .# # #About The Literacy LabThe Literacy Lab is a national non-profit organization that provides students – in communities experiencing racial and/or economic inequities – with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success. The Literacy Lab partners with school districts to help achieve attainment gains by embedding full-time, rigorously trained tutors in early childhood centers and elementary schools.About Luvvie Ajayi JonesLuvvie Ajayi Jones is a four-time New York Times bestselling author, speaker and entrepreneur who thrives at the intersection of culture, business and leadership. She's Founder of The Book Academy, a platform that coaches aspiring authors to go from idea to ink to impact.Her critically acclaimed books Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual (2021), Rising Troublemaker: A Fear-Fighter Manual for Teens (2022) and I'm Judging You: The Do-Better Manual (2016) were instant bestsellers and established her as a literary force with a powerful pen. Her newest and first children's book, Little Troublemaker Makes a Mess released on May 2, 2023, and debuted at #5 on the New York Times bestsellers list.

Lernard Freeman

The Literacy Lab

+1 908-271-8554

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram