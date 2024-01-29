Rishabh Pant Felt His 'Time In This World Is Up' During The December 2022 Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) As the Mercedes SUV car he was driving from Roorkee to New Delhi burst into flames on that fateful day of December 30, 2022, young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for a few moments felt that his 'time in this world is up'.

Pant sustained injuries to his head, back and feet including two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear to his right knee and also hurt his right wrist, ankle and toe and suffered abrasion injuries to his back. He underwent plastic surgery for his facial injuries, lacerations and abrasions.

In a candid conversation with Star Sports 'Believe' series, featuring real heroes of the game who have overcome the odds to become champions, Rishabh Pant delved into the harrowing experience that nearly cost him his life and the remarkable resilience that propelled him towards redemption. Pant narrated his journey towards glory for the first time and the programme will be exclusively broadcast on Star Sports Network on Thursday (February 1), 7 PM onwards.

In the promo shared by Star Sports, Pant vividly recounted the chilling moments of his near-fatal car accident at the end of 2022.

"First time in my life I felt like my time in this world was up. During the accident, I was aware of the wounds, but I was lucky as it could have been even more serious. I felt that someone saved me. I asked the doctor how long will it take for me to recover, he said it would take 16-18 months. I knew I had to work hard to cut this recovery time,” Pant said.

More than a year after that accident, Pant is now recovered and is likely to soon return to action.

In the tumultuous world of sports, tales of triumph often emerge from the depths of adversity. Such is the narrative of Rishabh Pant, India's superstar wicketkeeper, whose journey from the brink of despair to the pinnacle of success serves as an inspiration to millions.

The entire country is now waiting for Pant's return to the cricket field.

