(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Asbury, NJ, January 29, 2024 - Fuel Ox, the New Jersey company responsible for the revolutionary NSF Certified and USDA-certified Infinity Lubeâ„¢ products, is currently on-track to become the top-tier supplier of sustainable Lubricants for Construction Equipment market.



According to yet another research study conducted by Market Research Intellect and shared by Artrocker TV, Fuel Ox is a company that will play a pivotal role in shaping the industry's future. They are powered by changing consumer behaviors, changing demand, and technological advancement in a field known for innovation and strategy.



Previously, Fuel Ox was listed as a leading supplier of sustainable technology by AP News, which listed research completed by QYResearch Inc. The company rose to prevalence through not only their unique products (which are designed to decrease dangerous emissions while increasing sustainability), but through dedicated customer service and genuine care for quality.



"We are honored to be part of the industry's future, and we look forward to crafting even higher quality products for our customers and the environment," said CEO Rand Taylor. "Fuel Ox is dedicated to making our products safe for humans and the planet itself, and we are thankful for every opportunity to give back to our supporters."



The Fuel Ox is an international corporation dedicated to providing fuel consumers with the most technologically advanced fuel treatments and lubricants on the market, while helping them reduce their footprint on the environment with bio-based, eco-friendly, and almost completely toxin-free products.



Registered as Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) and based in Asbury, NJ, Fuel Ox manufactures fuel additives and lubricants to help improve fuel efficiency and expand operating life and performance of industrial equipment while reducing maintenance costs, equipment downtime, emissions, and pollutants. Its flagship products are Fuel Ox with Combustion Catalyst and Infinity Lubeâ„¢.





