Daily Harvest Supports Heart & Brain Health By Joining The American Heart Association's Life Is Why Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Customers can help fund life-saving work when ordering delicious, nourishing food

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest , the company on a mission to make it easy to eat more sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables, is proud to announce its support of the American Heart Association's Life Is WhyTM campaign, which inspires consumers to celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives – by giving. Starting now through Oct. 31, 2025, Daily Harvest will donate $20 to the Association's life-saving work for every customer who buys the brand's new Love Your Heart Collection .

Daily Harvest's Love Your Heart Collection is filled with nourishing meals and snacks that meet the American Heart Association's guidelines for heart-healthy foods.

Continue Reading

Every meal and snack in the Love Your Heart Collection meets the Association's guidelines to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables, choose whole grains and eat mostly plant-based proteins. The collection includes Daily Harvest's recent innovations, including hearty Pastas and nourishing Grains , and makes it easy to eat in a way that supports heart health. All items contain no added sugar or cholesterol, offer a good source of fiber, have no more than one gram of saturated fat per serving or per 100 grams of food and contain less than 600 milligrams of sodium per serving.

"We are excited to back the American Heart Association and the important work they do to help more people live healthier, longer lives. We're proud to showcase the power of sustainably-sourced fruits and vegetables through our heart-health focused Love Your Heart Collection benefiting the Life Is Why campaign," said Rachel Drori, Founder of Daily Harvest. "Together, we hope to knock down barriers to healthcare access and promote cardiovascular health for all."

"A healthy diet and lifestyle are the keys to preventing and managing cardiovascular disease for stronger healthier lives. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and what we eat matters," said Lawrence Phillips, Immediate Past President of the American Heart Association in New York City and Medical Director, Outpatient Clinical Cardiology and Director, Nuclear Cardiology, NYU Langone Health. "We are thankful for Life is Why retailer, Daily Harvest, for their support of our mission and work to bring health and hope to everyone, everywhere."

"We are thrilled to have Daily Harvest join us in our fight to eliminate heart disease and stroke," said Meg

Gilmartin, Executive Director and Senior Vice President, American Heart Association, New York City. "This relationship will help us raise awareness of our leading health threat and help enhance our work through education, prevention and research programs designed to make an impact right here where we live, work and play."

Donations through the Life is Why campaign – no matter the amount – allow the Association to implement initiatives such as:



Fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients;

Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually; Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.

To order Daily Harvest's Love Your Heart Collection benefiting the American Heart Association, click here and to learn more about the Life is Why campaign, visit heart/lifeiswhycampaign .

About Daily Harvest

At Daily Harvest, we take care of food so food can take care of you. By making it convenient to enjoy more sustainably grown, organic fruits and vegetables every day, the company is on a mission to improve human and planetary health. Launched in 2015 by Founder Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest's food is quick to prep, delicious to eat and available for home delivery or in your grocer's freezer aisle. The company works with farmers to support regenerative and organic farming practices that enhance ecosystem biodiversity, produce nourishing food and help mitigate the effects of climate change. For more information, visit dailyharvest.

Daily Harvest, the Daily Harvest logo, and "We take care of food so food can take care of you" are trademarks of Daily Harvest, Inc.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for a century. During 2024 - our Centennial year - we celebrate our rich 100-year history and accomplishments. As we forge ahead into our second century of bold discovery and impact our vision is to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere. Connect with us on

heart , Facebook , X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

SOURCE Daily Harvest