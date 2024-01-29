Pickleball In Illinois Sees Unprecedented Growth: Will Require 900 Courts Built, $32 Million Investment To Keep Up With Demand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleheads and The Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) have released the 2023 State of Pickleball: Participation & Infrastructure Report , which provides an in-depth analysis of pickleball participation and facilities in the United States. By overlaying detailed participation and facility data, this report highlights the investment needed to keep up with pickleball's meteoric rise, leveraging data never available before.

In addition to this report, Pickleheads has done an analysis to highlight the growth and investment need for pickleball facilities at the state level.

Highlights from this data set include:



Illinois will need to build 909 courts at a project cost of $31.8 million to keep up with demand over the next 5-7 years

Illinois has 0.80 dedicated pickleball courts per 10,000 people, which is 34% below average Illinois ranks 38th in the nation by dedicated court coverage per 10,000 people

"Pickleball continues to grow at an unprecedented rate in Illinois. Our estimates show the state will need to invest $31 in courts over the next 5-7 years. This represents an exciting challenge for both public and private enterprises in Illinois." states Brandon Mackie, Co-founder and COO of Pickleheads.

The 2023 State of Pickleball: Participation & Infrastructure Report is now available for purchase on pickleheads for $350.

About Pickleheads

Pickleheads is the leading online platform for pickleball. Players can find courts, organize games and connect with nearby players.

Pickleheads has created the industry's most comprehensive database of pickleball courts. This dataset has been built by an internal team that reviews courts city-by-city and through new court submissions from users. As of January 2024, Pickleheads data includes 13,754 facilities across the U.S.

