Leaf Home Names Chief Financial Officer Former Rent The Runway CFO Scarlett O'sullivan Joins Home Improvement Company

Leaf HomeTM , a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home improvement products and solutions, has named Scarlett O'Sullivan as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, O'Sullivan will play a key part in scaling the business while also preparing it for the next stage of growth.

Prior to joining Leaf Home, O'Sullivan spent nearly eight years as CFO at Rent the Runway, where she played a pivotal role in launching and scaling the company's subscription business, driving financial transformation, and taking the company public in 2021. In addition to her operating experience, O'Sullivan has deep financial expertise from her time leading technology IPOs as an investment banker and through venture capital investment experience at SoftBank.

"I was drawn to Leaf Home's mission and disruptive model which is redefining the home improvement landscape. It's not often that I come across this confluence of factors: a passionate team, a market ripe for innovation, a leadership position with significant competitive advantages, and an impressive financial track record," said Scarlett O'Sullivan. "Our goal isn't to maintain, it's to exponentially multiply impact. I'm honored to be part of the team that writes the next chapter of Leaf Home's success story."

In her role, O'Sullivan will be an integral part of the executive leadership team, partnering closely with other officers to spearhead the next phase of transformative growth. Key priorities for the business in 2024 include

investing in product innovation, untapping new revenue opportunities, and leveraging technology to drive efficiency and process improvement. O'Sullivan will be based in Leaf Home's New York City office.

"Scarlett brings a unique perspective to Leaf Home as both an operator and investor. This dual lens will be invaluable as we navigate the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead," said Leaf Home CEO Jon Bostock. "Scarlett's expertise in driving financial performance, navigating capital markets, and crafting strategic plans will be instrumental in propelling Leaf Home to even greater heights. We're confident that under her financial leadership, our impressive trajectory will continue to soar."

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home is a home improvement products and services company in

North America

with more than 200 locations, providing gutter protection (LeafFilter), home safety products, water purification, windows and doors, kitchen and bath, and more. With more than 50% of consumers worried about the cost and effort of home maintenance, Leaf Home focuses on enhancing the safety, enjoyment and comfort of homeowners and their families. Trusted by millions of homeowners across U.S. and

Canada, Leaf Home and its products have earned numerous awards and recognition from Good Housekeeping, Qualified Remodeler, Angi, Consumer Reports, This Old House and more. Leaf Home has been consistently named one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc 5000 and recognized as a top employer nationally. For more information, visit



