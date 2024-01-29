COMPLIOLOGY To Exhibit At MSP EXPO Florida 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Compliology to showcase compliance and data security platform

February 13-15, 2024 at the Communications and Digital Transformation Event of the Year

BLUE ASH, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliology, "Security Focused and Compliance Driven", announced today that it will be showcasing its Regulatory Compliance as a Service (RCaaS) at MSP EXPO , held February 13-15, 2024

at the Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Collocated with

ITEXPO , #TECHSUPERSHOW MSP EXPO is The Premier Conference and Networking Summit for MSPs - where MSP business owners and technology specialists share strategies to grow their managed services businesses. Meet Compliology at MSP EXPO at booth 161 to learn more about Compliology's strategy for regulatory compliance.

For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries assemble at ITEXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate and learn together and from one another. Dozens of conferences sessions, keynotes and panels will be focused on helping attendees move their businesses forward.

"I'm truly thrilled about the upcoming Expo and the chance to showcase our innovative solutions. Through strategic partnerships and a dedicated team, we consider ourselves fortunate to be at the forefront of addressing cyber threats and privacy regulations. We are excited to bring our expertise to businesses worldwide, empowering them to navigate these challenges effectively and securely. Furthermore, being granted the opportunity to speak at the MSPExpo is a true honor for us. It allows us to make a meaningful contribution by sharing our knowledge on how MSPs can effectively handle security and regulatory compliance, ensuring the utmost protection for their clients' data."

-Geoffrey Wisman

Compliology, a cutting-edge compliance management platform from The Summit Solutions, Inc., simplifies the complexities of data security and regulatory compliance for businesses in diverse industries. Tailored to meet the needs of sectors like healthcare, finance, and e-commerce, Compliology offers an array of tools to manage sensitive data and ensure legal compliance. Its robust features include Data Inventory Management, Risk Assessments, Security and Incident Response Policies, Executive Reporting, and Security Awareness Training, all designed to protect businesses from data breaches and align with evolving regulatory standards.

At its core, Compliology is about empowering organizations to proactively address compliance challenges. By providing comprehensive solutions for policy management, risk mitigation, and employee training, Compliology not only strengthens an organization's security posture but also streamlines the process of demonstrating compliance to stakeholders. It's an indispensable tool for safeguarding an organization's future in today's dynamic regulatory landscape.

At the upcoming MSPExpo, The Summit Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce our participation in several exciting speaking engagements. On February 13th at 10am, Jesse Tuttle will be part of a distinguished panel of compliance experts. This panel, aptly named 'MSPs and Compliance: Building a Security and Compliance Framework,' promises to offer valuable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of compliance. Furthermore, on February 15th at 9:30am, Jesse and Reese Tuttle will share their extensive experience and discuss the fascinating journey of compliance throughout the years in a Keynote speaking engagement titled 'Data Compliance History- Black Hat to Data Compliance Engineer'. Additionally, Reese Tuttle will conduct her own session on February 15th at 11:30AM, titled 'Phishing Exposed: Advanced Strategies for Cyber Safety', where she will delve into innovative methods for enhancing cyber security. Lastly, Reese Tuttle will showcase her innovative spirit by participating in a competitive event called IDEA Showcase, akin to a Shark Tank-style product pitch competition. She will be pitted against other startups, vying for recognition as the most disruptive force in the tech industry. These engagements exemplify our commitment to advancing the field of data security and compliance.

About

Compliology:

Compliology, headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio, specializes in data privacy and security, offering strategic solutions for businesses to comply with the GBLA Safeguards Rule and GDPR for international standards. Established in July 2023, our mission is to simplify the complex realm of data security and privacy regulations. The two Lead Developers on Compliology are a father and daughter duo with an extensive and also incredible background.

At the heart of our innocation is Reese Tuttle, a remarkable talent in the tech industry and a cornerstone of Compliology's innovative approach. Her academic journey is exceptional: accepted to college at just 13, Reese earned an Associate Degree at 16 and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science at 17. She didn't stop there; she completed four additional associate degrees and became a Certified Encryption Specialist, all before graduating from high school with a STEM Honors Diploma. This prodigious educational background, coupled with her internships at Fortune 100 companies like The Kroger Company and General Electric in IT product development and secure cloud dev-ops, has equipped her with a deep understanding of cyber security, encryption, and compliance.

Reese's platform, Compliology, reflects her extensive knowledge and experiences. This platform is specifically designed to address the multifaceted challenges of data compliance, informed by her collaborations with law firms, lenders, insurance providers, top tech experts, and seasoned cybersecurity professionals. Her contributions to Compliology underscore our commitment to simplifying complex data compliance issues and safeguarding sensitive information, ensuring our clients navigate the evolving regulatory landscape with confidence.

Jesse Tuttle, formerly known as Black-Hat hacker by the name of Hackah Jak, is an integral part of Compliology's expertise in data privacy and security. His journey as a world-renowned hacker, known for breaching countless Fortune companies, government, and military systems, brings a unique perspective to our team. Jesse's early adventures in hacking began in 1994, and he quickly became known for his skills in reverse engineering Microsoft products and uncovering zero-day exploits. As a member of the elite hacker group Hackweiser, Jesse gained respect for providing zero-day exploits and participating in high-profile web server defacements.

His collaboration with the U.S. Government post-9/11 to gather information on cyber threats and secure critical systems showcases his ability to apply his hacking skills for national security. This experience, coupled with his expertise in cybersecurity, ethical hacking, web/software engineering, and data compliance, makes him a valuable asset to Compliology. Jesse's transformation from a notorious hacker to a consultant and expert in ethical hacking and cybersecurity is a testament to his depth of knowledge and commitment to using his skills for positive impact in the field of data security and compliance.

Together, they ensure Compliology offers innovative solutions that streamline compliance processes, protect sensitive data, and foster trust with customers. Our commitment is to guide businesses through the evolving regulatory landscape, ensuring excellence in compliance.

