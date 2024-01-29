Wolseley Canada Announces Brad Rutledge As VP, Waterworks.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlington, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolseley Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Rutledge as Vice President, Waterworks, effective February 1, 2024.

Brad joined Wolseley in 2018 and led the National Quotations team. He's held progressive leadership roles since then, including Branch Area Manager in Alberta and eventually Director for Wolseley Industrial. He is extremely supportive of Diversity and Inclusion initiatives and is specifically focused on Indigenous Investment.

“Brad has approached each role with enthusiasm and a passion toward finding profitable growth,” says Sébastien Laforge, President, Wolseley Canada. “I am confident he is the right leader to help Waterworks reach its full potential within the market and I am thrilled to see Brad grow his career here at Wolseley.”

Brad has over 13 years of industry experience. Prior to Wolseley, Brad worked at MRC Supply working in project and sales and later held roles in supply chain, sourcing and sales at Lockwood.

“I'm thrilled to be leading the Waterworks team,” says Rutledge.“The Waterworks business is an integral part of Wolseley's overall offering, and I'm looking forward to seeing the growth and potential we can achieve.”

About Wolseley Canada:

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country. Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson plc is the world's largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials. Ferguson plc is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FERG) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG).

