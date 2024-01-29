F&M Bank Signs Atlanta Braves’ Kade Kern To Brand Partnership

Kern is a 2020 graduate of Archbold High School. As the starting center fielder for The Ohio State University, he was named 'Big Ten Player to Watch' and 'D1Baseball Top 150 Outfielders' in 2023, among many career highlights, Kern was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft. He is currently an outfielder for the Augusta GreenJackets, the Braves Single-A affiliate.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with Kade,” said Amy Cover, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of F&M.“As an Archbold native who shares the same roots and appreciation for the markets we serve, he is the perfect fit to align with our desire to remain true to our community vested mission and grow the brand. We are excited to showcase all the amazing products and services we offer to young adults within our communities.”

As a brand ambassador, Kern will assist F&M with specific marketing goals and efforts. You will see him in F&M Bank marketing content and promoting F&M's brand on his own social media channels throughout the year.

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services.

