Good360 Collaborates With NFL To Distribute Essential Goods From The AFC/NFC Championships And The Super Bowl

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alexandria, VA, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360 , the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, announced today that it will continue its relationship with the National Football League (NFL). It is the 10th consecutive year the organizations will collaborate to distribute apparel items from the teams that didn't win the AFC and NFC Championships, as well as the Super Bowl, ensuring that thousands of unused goods stay out of landfills and instead go to people in need.

Good360 works closely with the NFL to place these items with vetted nonprofit partners that the NFL has pre-approved in geographic regions that include Ukraine, Mongolia, Georgia, Estonia, and Latvia.

“For the last ten years, the NFL has successfully donated unused apparel with the help of Good360, whose mission of closing the need gap aligns with the NFL's goal of supporting communities and reducing waste at our events,” said Anna Isaacson, SVP of Social Responsibility, NFL.“We hope to continue our collaboration with Good360 to further give back to those in need.”

Good360 ensures that the thousands of items received from the NFL get into the hands of the people who need them the most, and their stringent compliance protocols help ensure that these items don't end up on the secondary market and that the donation doesn't have a negative impact on the local economy.

“For 10 remarkable years, Good360 has been a trusted partner with the NFL to distribute unutilized merchandise to organizations overseas that have identified a need for clothing in underserved communities, which aligns perfectly with Good360's mission of closing the need gap and opening opportunity for all,” said Romaine Seguin, CEO of Good360.“We are so thankful for our collaboration with the NFL, and we welcome the opportunity to give these items a second life while helping people in need.”

About Good360

Good360's mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $18 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Melissa Skabich Good360 973-760-9926 ...