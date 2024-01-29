ADRF’S SDRX Series 5G Repeaters Now Support C-Band And 2.5Ghz BRS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New SDRX-43-N77H Solution Provides Coverage for the Upper C-Band Spectrum

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF) , the largest pure-play distributed antenna system (DAS) and repeater provider, today announced the first-of-its-kind SDRX-43-N77H carrier-grade high-power repeater to support the upper C-Band spectrum. Together with SDRX-43-BTF , which provides connectivity for 2.5GHz broadband radio service (BRS), the SDRX Series supports some of the most critical 5G mid-band spectrum for U.S. wireless networks.



The SDRX Series provides a cost-effective alternative to base stations, offering a quick and affordable means of delivering indoor and outdoor 5G coverage in metropolitan and rural areas. In keeping with ADRF's flexible design philosophy, the SDRX-43-N77H can be individually wall-mounted or installed in an SDR-ICS chassis as a modular upgrade to existing infrastructure. The system can be configured and monitored remotely using a web-based graphical user interface (GUI), which provides access and monitoring to receive alarm notifications or make minor adjustments instantaneously.

“C-band spectrum support is an important addition to our SDRX Series, allowing ADRF to provide enterprises, carriers, and other institutions an easy means of 5G mid-band connectivity wherever and whenever they need it,” said Sun Kim, Director of Engineering at ADRF.“With wireless becoming more essential by the day across all industries, this is a crucial product to make connectivity more accessible and affordable to the masses, not just large venues.”

The SDRX-43-N77H features include:



Up to three non-contiguous selectable channels

Each selectable channel can support between 20MHz and 100MHz

Supports 5G (NR) and 5G (NR) Standalone

Up to 20W composite DL output power

Up to 95dB of gain with selectable gain range of 40dB Built-in ALC function to prevent overpower

The SDRX-43-N77H will be commercially available this February. For more information on ADRF's SDRX Series, visit .

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable commercial and public cellular connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES), antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the Anterix Active Ecosystem, Forbes Technology Council, Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), and Safer Buildings Coalition. .

Contact:

Ross Blume

Fusion PR on behalf of ADRF

...