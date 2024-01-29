Global Medical Device Cleaning Market To Surpass 40.60 Billion By 2030 Driven By Rising Prevalence Of Hospital-Acquired Infections

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkyQuest projects that the global medical device cleaning market will attain a value of USD 40.60 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The global medical device cleaning market is on a steady growth trajectory, and a primary driving force behind this expansion is the rising prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs).

Westford USA, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global medical devices cleaning market is witnessing a substantial boost from a significant driving force: the rising prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs). Conditions such as urinary tract infections and surgical site infections pose a notable risk to patients within healthcare settings, emphasizing the pressing need to bolster infection control measures.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Medical Device Cleaning Market"



HAIs, encompassing conditions such as Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), Surgical Site Infections (SSIs), and Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) infections, have become frequent occurrences within hospital settings in the global medical device cleaning market.

Prominent Players in Global Medical Device Cleaning Market



Non-Enzymatic Detergents S egment to Dominate Market due to Essential Application in Cleaning Equipment

The non-enzymatic detergents segment has emerged as the fastest-growing sector within the global medical device cleaning market. These detergents are specifically designed to eliminate inorganic residues from medical devices, such as mineral deposits, grease, and oils. They find essential applications in cleaning equipment that do not directly interact with biological substances, making them a crucial component in medical device cleaning protocols.

North America has dominated the global medical device cleaning market, a position attributed to several key factors. The region boasts an advanced healthcare infrastructure that sets high patient care and safety standards. This coupled with stringent regulations and a heightened awareness of the critical importance of infection control, has driven the demand for effective medical device cleaning solutions.

Enzymatic Detergents Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to their Remarkable Effectiveness

Enzymatic detergents play a pivotal role in medical device cleaning and enjoy widespread use due to their remarkable effectiveness in removing organic debris and contaminants. In the global medical device cleaning market, these specialized detergents are formulated with enzymes that target and break down biological materials, including blood, tissue, and proteins.

Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing global medical device cleaning market. Several key factors contribute to this anticipated growth. The region is witnessing a significant rise in healthcare expenditure, reflecting a more outstanding commitment to healthcare services and infrastructure development.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global medical device cleaning market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Medical Device Cleaning Market



In 2023, Ecolab Inc. made a significant entry into medical device cleaning by introducing ExelerateTM SCS, a groundbreaking cleaning solution designed specifically for flexible endoscopes. This innovative product combines a potent mix of enzymes, detergents, and surfactants to enhance cleaning efficacy and streamline the turnaround time for these critical medical instruments. Ecolab's ExelerateTM SCS is poised to offer advanced and efficient cleaning solutions that meet the exacting standards of the healthcare industry. In 2023, Cantel Medical Corp. expanded its presence and capabilities in endoscope cleaning and disinfection by acquiring Aexis Medical, a prominent French company specializing in automated endoscope reprocessing systems. This strategic acquisition is set further to enrich Cantel Medical Corp.'s portfolio of offerings, reinforcing its commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions for endoscope cleaning and sterilization.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period? List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

