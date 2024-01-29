(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacuum Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global vacuum coating equipment market is experiencing robust expansion, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand across various industry sectors. A comprehensive market research report has been added to our collection, providing an in-depth analysis of the market's performance and its projected growth from 2023 to 2028.

Global Market Overview:

Recent research illustrates that the vacuum coating equipment market has seen a substantial CAGR of 7.6%, suggesting a persistent and pronounced growth trajectory. This upward trend is further anticipated to continue, with projections indicating an escalation in market size to an impressive $48.05 billion by 2028.

The report identifies significant influences shaping this advancement, including the rising demand for innovative coating solutions in the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and renewable energy sectors.

Industry Drivers and Regional Insights:

The market report highlights key drivers propelling market expansion, including the surge in electric vehicle production, the burgeoning aerospace industry, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as atomic layer deposition (ALD). It underscores the Asia-Pacific region's dominance in the market, accounting for a substantial share of the global vacuum coating equipment market in 2023.

Technological Innovations:

The influx of technological advancements has been pivotal for the market's growth, with industry players focusing on enhancing efficiency and performance through innovation. These advancements are not only improving the manufacturing processes but also enabling customization to meet specific industry requirements.

Environmental Impact and Sustainability:

Significantly, the report sheds light on market trends, notably the development of environmentally friendly coating processes. As industries worldwide endeavor to reduce their ecological footprint, the move towards sustainable and energy-efficient coating solutions is gaining momentum.

Key Market Participants:

The market analysis identifies leading companies contributing to the growth of the vacuum coating equipment market. These enterprises are engaging in strategic collaborations and technological enhancements to secure their market position and drive innovation within the sector.

Comprehensive Market Analysis:



Detailed segmentation of the vacuum coating equipment market

In-depth examination of market trends and growth opportunities

Quantitative insights into market size, regional shares, and potential growth areas

Analysis of the impact of drivers, challenges, and technological advancements on the market A look into the competitive landscape with key industry players profiled

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Bühler Group

ULVAC Inc.

Applied Materials Inc.

Singulus Technologies AG

Kolzer Srl

CVD Equipment Corporation

Semicore Equipment Inc.

OC Oerlikon

Mustang Vacuum Systems Inc.

Izovac Ltd.

IHI Corporation

PVD Products Inc.

T-M Vacuum Products Inc.

Lanzhou Vacuum Equipment Liability Co. Ltd.

HEF USA

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Leybold GmbH

AJA International Inc.

Angstrom Engineering Inc.

Denton Vacuum LLC

Plasma-Therm LLC

Sputtering Components Inc.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Intlvac Thin Film Corporation

Soleras Advanced Coatings

Von Ardenne GmbH

Impact Coatings AB

KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

TriVitro Corporation

VTD Vakuumtechnik Dresden GmbH Xiangtan Hongda Vacuum Equipment Co. Ltd.

