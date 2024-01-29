(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market by Substance Abuse Type (Alcohol Addiction, Cocaine, Marijuana), Product (Behavioral Treatment, Drugs), Treatment Option, Distribution Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 7.04 billion in 2023, USD 7.72 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.01% to reach USD 13.74 billion by 2030.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Substance Abuse Treatment Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Substance Abuse Treatment Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Key Company Profiles
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Substance Abuse Treatment Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include AbbVie Inc., Accord Healthcare Limited, Alkermes PLC, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioCorRx, Inc., Cipla Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Indivior, LFB Group, Mallinckrodt LLC, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Substance Abuse Treatment Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Substance Abuse Type
Alcohol Addiction Cocaine Marijuana Nicotine Addiction Product
Behavioral Treatment Drugs Treatment Option
Acamprosate Buprenorphine Bupropion Disulfiram Methadone Naltrexone Varenicline
Group Counseling In-patient Treatment Individualized Drug Counseling Long-Term Residential Treatment Outpatient Treatment Programs Short-Term Residential Treatment Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores
Region
Americas Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa
The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects: Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
The report addresses key questions such as: What is the market size and forecast of the Substance Abuse Treatment Market? Which products, segments, applications, and areas should one consider investing in over the forecast period in the Substance Abuse Treatment Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Substance Abuse Treatment Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Substance Abuse Treatment Market? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Substance Abuse Treatment Market?
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 193
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $7.72 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $13.74 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 10%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Mentioned
AbbVie Inc. Accord Healthcare Limited Alkermes PLC Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BioCorRx, Inc. Cipla Limited Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. GlaxoSmithKline PLC Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited Indivior LFB Group Mallinckrodt LLC Novartis International AG Pfizer Inc. Purdue Pharma L.P. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Sanofi S.A. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Viatris Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN29012024004107003653ID1107781226
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.