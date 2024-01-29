(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market by Substance Abuse Type (Alcohol Addiction, Cocaine, Marijuana), Product (Behavioral Treatment, Drugs), Treatment Option, Distribution Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 7.04 billion in 2023, USD 7.72 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.01% to reach USD 13.74 billion by 2030.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Substance Abuse Treatment Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Substance Abuse Treatment Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Substance Abuse Treatment Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include AbbVie Inc., Accord Healthcare Limited, Alkermes PLC, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioCorRx, Inc., Cipla Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Indivior, LFB Group, Mallinckrodt LLC, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Substance Abuse Treatment Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Substance Abuse Type



Alcohol Addiction



Cocaine



Marijuana

Nicotine Addiction

Product



Behavioral Treatment



Drugs





Acamprosate





Buprenorphine





Bupropion





Disulfiram





Methadone





Naltrexone

Varenicline

Treatment Option



Group Counseling



In-patient Treatment



Individualized Drug Counseling



Long-Term Residential Treatment



Outpatient Treatment Programs

Short-Term Residential Treatment

Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Region



Americas



Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects: Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments. The report addresses key questions such as: What is the market size and forecast of the Substance Abuse Treatment Market? Which products, segments, applications, and areas should one consider investing in over the forecast period in the Substance Abuse Treatment Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Substance Abuse Treatment Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Substance Abuse Treatment Market? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Substance Abuse Treatment Market? Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned



AbbVie Inc.

Accord Healthcare Limited

Alkermes PLC

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BioCorRx, Inc.

Cipla Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Indivior

LFB Group

Mallinckrodt LLC

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Viatris Inc.

