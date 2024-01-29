(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market by Drug Type (Alcohol, Marijuana, Prescription & Over-the-Counter Medications), Treatment (Counseling & Behavioral Therapies, Detoxification, Medications), End-user - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Addiction Disorders Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 25.46 billion in 2023, USD 27.08 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% to reach USD 39.47 billion by 2030.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Addiction Disorders Drugs Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Addiction Disorders Drugs Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Addiction Disorders Drugs Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Accord Healthcare Limited, Alkermes PLC, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, BioCorRx Inc., Cipla Limited, Consern Pharma Limited, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Insys Therapeutics, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Medtronic PLC, Novartis AG, Perrigo Company PLC, Pfizer, Inc, Psychemedics Corporation, Purdue Pharma L.P., Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Addiction Disorders Drugs Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Drug Type



Alcohol



Marijuana



Prescription & Over-the-Counter Medications



Synthetic Cannabinoids

Tobacco/Nicotine & Vaping

Treatment



Counseling & Behavioral Therapies



Detoxification



Medications



Rehabilitation Programs

Self-Help Groups

End-user



Hospital & Clinics Residential Treatment Centers

Region



Americas



Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments. The report addresses key questions such as What is the market size and forecast of the Addiction Disorders Drugs Market? Which products, segments, applications, and areas should one consider investing in over the forecast period in the Addiction Disorders Drugs Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Addiction Disorders Drugs Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Addiction Disorders Drugs Market? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Addiction Disorders Drugs Market? Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned



Accord Healthcare Limited

Alkermes PLC

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

BioCorRx Inc.

Cipla Limited

Consern Pharma Limited

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Insys Therapeutics

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Medtronic PLC

Novartis AG

Perrigo Company PLC

Pfizer, Inc.

Psychemedics Corporation

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900