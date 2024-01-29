Adam Bergman, Global Head Of Agtech, Citi, Joins Keynote Line-Up For Indoor Ag-Con Las Vegas, March 11-12, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Indoor Ag-Con is pleased to announce that Adam Bergman, Managing Director, Clean Energy Transition Group, Global Head of AgTech for Citi , will deliver the day two morning keynote address on March 12, 2024 at 8 am at Caesars Forum Las Vegas. His presentation,“Indoor Farming : The Next Revolution in Agriculture,” will explore the dynamic landscape of indoor farming, addressing the setbacks faced in 2023 and unveiling the promising future that lies ahead. Bergman joins the keynote line-up, including opening day Keynote Speaker, Paul Sellew, CEO of Little Leaf Farms, and one more session to be announced soon.Bergman is a Managing Director in the Clean Energy Transition Group at Citi and Global Head of AgTech investment banking where he works at the intersection of technology innovation and climate change. Bergman is a sustainability executive leader with over 25 years of experience raising capital and executing M&A transactions. He also provides strategic advice and financial guidance to senior executives and boards on partnerships and growth strategies.The year 2023 presented formidable challenges for indoor farming, witnessing a notable decline in capital investment and an increase in corporate bankruptcies. During his keynote presentation, Bergman will shed light on the resilience of the indoor farming industry and its potential for rapid growth. Discover how indoor farming, driven by mega trends in food security and sustainability, is positioned for success. Climate change is making outdoor farming, especially for specialty crops, more challenging, making indoor farming an attractive alternative. Bergman will highlight new areas of growth, including expansion of crop production into higher-margin produce, pharmaceuticals, and specialty ingredients. Attendees will gain insights into leveraging the USDA loan program, other non-dilutive sources of capital to secure funding and more -- enabling sustainable growth in the indoor farming sector.“Embracing the future of agriculture is not just a keynote address for me; it's a personal passion with a call to cultivate innovation and sustainability in this ever-evolving industry where AgTech transforms the fields of possibility for food production,” said Adam Bergman, Managing Director, Clean Energy Transition Group, Global Head of AgTech for Citi.“I look forward to connecting with Indoor Ag-Con's attendees and exhibitors, offering my decades long experience and lessons learned.”"As one of the first investment bankers to focus exclusively on the CleanTech sector, Bergman is an ideal speaker for Indoor Ag-Con bringing a new level of expertise that combines finance, technology and sustainability,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO Indoor Ag-Con.“His deep understanding of finance and his commitment to 'green' practices make him a perfect fit for our conference. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the financial dynamics shaping the future of indoor agriculture.".In addition to Indoor Ag-Con's Keynotes, the event will feature educational panels, debates and other presentation formats aligned in several Conference tracks. Attendees will also enjoy quality networking events and explore an expanded expo floor bringing together 200+ suppliers and service providers representing the top names and emerging leaders in the controlled environment agriculture sector. For more information on the full line-up of sessions, exhibitors and events, please visit .ABOUT:Founded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse |controlled environment agriculture. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information, visit .

