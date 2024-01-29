Victorino's Pizzeria Extends A Helping Hand To San Diego Flood Victims

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the wake of the recent floods that have affected our beloved San Diego community, Victorino's Pizzeria at 3047 Bonita Road, Chula Vista, California, is stepping up to support those in need. Starting Monday, January 29th, and continuing through Wednesday, January 31st, Victorino's Pizzeria will be offering a warm and comforting gesture to all families impacted by the floods.

In an effort to provide some relief during these challenging times, Victorino's Pizzeria will be donating a slice of pizza and a drink to those affected by the San Diego floods. Each family is eligible for a maximum of two slices, per 2 people per family, providing a delicious and heartwarming meal to help ease the burden caused by the recent natural disaster. Victorino's encourages you to Pay it Forward by buying a pizza and they will donate the entire pie to a family in need.

Victorino's Pizzeria understands the importance of community support during times of adversity. The team is committed to serving not only delicious food but also contributing to the well-being of the community they proudly call home.

Event Details:

🍕 What: Victorino's Pizzeria San Diego Flood Relief

📅 When: Monday, January 29th – Wednesday, January 31st

⏰ Time: 11am - 9pm

📍 Where: 3047 Bonita Road, Chula Vista, California

Victorino's Pizzeria encourages community members to share this information with those who may benefit from this gesture of goodwill. Together, let's support each other and rebuild our community stronger than ever.

About Victorino's Pizzeria:

When El Pollo Grill owner and San Diego businessman Victor Lopez and his family visited New York in 2022, he tasted some of the best pizzas in the Big Apple. The flavors and quality inspired him to bring NYC-quality to a California pizzeria. Victor hired a New York-based pizza maker and expert to bring the quality of pizza that San Diego is missing. The menu will also include California and Detroit-style pizzas and pies, making it the only pizzeria in South Bay to bring multiple styles together under one roof. We hope you give every style a try and look forward to receiving feedback from the local community.

