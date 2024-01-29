IQONIK Talkstm️ 2024: Redefining Leadership With Perspectives Worth Shifting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
IQONIK TalksTM️ Virtual Leadership Conference hosted by Kelly Charles-Collins, Esq.
IQONIK TalksTM️ virtual leadership conference featuring Black Women Thought Leaders Redefining Leadership launches March 26, 2024 to honor Women's History Month. It's about building a community that values every perspective and drives meaningful change.”
- Kelly Charles-Collins, Esq, FLORIDA, US, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of Women's History Month, IQONIK Talks TM announces its virtual leadership conference on March 26th, 2024. Themed "Women Thought Leaders Redefining Leadership," this event is produced by Kelly Charles-Collins, Esq. , a renowned attorney, keynote and award-winning TEDx Speaker, author, and Black woman in leadership. The conference will feature an all-Black woman lineup of experts presenting TED Talk-style insights on leadership, communication, and workplace culture.
Kelly Charles-Collins, Esq., Founder and Producer of IQONIK TalksTM, stated, "As the founder of IQONIK TalksTM, my goal is to redefine leadership as a dynamic and inclusive practice. This event represents a significant step towards this vision, showcasing diverse voices in leadership and offering actionable strategies for professionals in various industries."
Expert Insights in a Dynamic Format: IQONIK TalksTM aims to be an incubator for innovative ideas and transformative strategies. Each expert, a leader in her respective field, will present a 20-minute talk designed to shift perspectives and stimulate thought. Topics range from process improvement and succession planning to women's empowerment and personal branding.
A Platform for Discovery and Inclusive Leadership: IQONIK TalksTM highlights how varied experiences and backgrounds contribute to comprehensive leadership understanding. The event serves as a celebration of thought leadership that goes beyond traditional narratives, equipping attendees with practical knowledge.
The conference also provides an ideal platform for meeting planners, event producers, and decision-makers to discover new talents and connect with dynamic speakers for future events.
Unique Opportunities for Partnerships: Businesses and organizations have the opportunity to associate with IQONIK TalksTM, a pioneering event in innovative leadership. Sponsors and exhibitors will be able to engage with a professional audience seeking new leadership solutions and approaches.
Registration Details: IQONIK TalksTM offers two participation levels – General Admission, providing access to all live sessions and networking opportunities, and VIP Admission, which includes all General Admission benefits plus exclusive access to a Q&A session with the speakers and session recordings for 30 days post-event.
For registration and sponsorship or exhibitor information, please visit .
About IQONIK TalksTM️: Produced and hosted by Kelly Charles-Collins, Esq., CEO of HR Legally Speaking & Speaker Moguls , IQONIK TalksTM is a platform where leadership is actively re-envisioned. It is dedicated to amplifying, elevating, and affirming the voices of Black women experts, bringing their unique insights to the forefront of the leadership conversation.
