(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Watch on SelfMadeTV streaming app beginning March 15, 2024

Watch on SelfMadeTV streaming app beginning April 1, 2024.

Watch on SelfMadeTV streaming app beginning April 15, 2024.

Self Made Entertainment led by Dee Brown CEO and Omarosa Manigualt Newman set to release a slate of award-winning documentaries in the spring of 2024.

- Dee Brown & Omaroas Manigault NewmanMEMPHIS, TN, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Real estate developer, producer, director, and talk show host, Dee Brown CEO, has made a major announcement in the entertainment industry. Alongside Omarosa Manigault Newman, who is the Sr. Vice President, Supervising Producer, and Co-Director, Brown has launched Self Made Entertainment (SME), a film studio and music label.Omarosa Manigault Newman has also taken on a leadership role at SME, joining as Sr. Vice President, Supervising Producer, and Co-Director alongside Brown. This dynamic duo is set to release a slate of documentaries in 2024, with four exciting releases scheduled for this spring. Each documentary is accompanied by inspiring soundtracks that are sung, written, and produced by award winning vocalists and producers Trevor Preston and PD Dashman.The four documentaries set to be released this spring include 'Tiger Run: The Untold Story,' featuring Coach Prime 'Deion Sanders ' and Detroit Lions sack master' James Houston IV; 'Foundling: The Untold Story,' featuring Arkansas Secretary of Transformation and Shared Services Joseph Wood; 'No House to Morehouse: The Untold Story,' featuring the 13th President of Clinton College, Rev. Dr. Lester McCorn; and 'Environmental Justice: The Untold Story, which will feature victims and advocates fighting for environmental equality. They will premier on the Self Made TV streaming App, select theaters, and on other streaming platforms with a new episode releasing monthly beginning March 15, 2024.With the combined expertise and talent of Dee Brown and Omarosa Manigault Newman, audiences can expect groundbreaking storytelling, thought-provoking content, and stories that will both inspire and educate the audience. Stay tuned for these highly anticipated documentaries coming your way in spring 2024.“As Executive Producer and Director of the Untold Story series, I am honored to bring forth these inspiring and powerful stories to audiences around the world. I believe the fact that our documentaries have been selected and won awards in more than 50 festivals across 8 countries is a testament to the power of our work,” Brown said.With a diverse lineup of stories ranging from athletic achievements to personal journeys of resilience, it's clear that SME is aiming to bring a variety of compelling narratives to audiences.About Dee BrownDee Brown is a multifaceted entrepreneur, award-winning producer, director, writer, author, talk show host, and philanthropist. He is the Founder and CEO of The P3 Group, Inc., the nation's largest African American-owned, public-private partnership real estate development firm. He also serves as the Founder & Chairman Emeritus of the nonprofit Brown Foundation Community Development Corporation.Dee holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Memphis, an MBA from Bethel University, and numerous professional certifications. He is a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., the NAACP, Producers Guild of America, National Academy of Television, Arts & Sciences, the International Documentary Association and Entrepreneur Leadership Network. He also serves on the board of directors for the U.S. Minority Contractor's Association Arkansas & Tennessee region. Dee also serves on the Documentary and Nonfictional Committee for the Producers Guild of America.About Omarosa Manigualt NewmanOmarosa is an award winning entertainer who has worked for over twenty years on a broad array of national, international and local television and movies series, including most recently: The Ultimate Merger, House of Clues, and Family Affair.Omarosa has also helped to launch two original national pubic television series. She is also the Co Executive Producer for several ongoing news and lifestyle series.In her role as a Producer, Omarosa's portfolio of programs has extended across a broad range of subjects including several documentary specials.During her extensive on-screen TV career, Omarosa was known to be a ratings megastar and always a fan favorite. Omarosa is a best-selling author and cinematic enthusiast.To schedule an interview with Dee Brown and Omarosa Manigualt Newman please contact:Publicist - Alvina Alston (201) 618-7626 / ...Links to the TrailersTiger Run: The Untold StoryFoundling: The Untold StoryNo House To Morehouse: The Untold Story

Roshelle Brown

Self Made Entertainment / The P3 Group, Inc.

+1 800-896-5502

email us here