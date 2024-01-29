Bitcoin Atlantis 2024 - A Pioneering Event Ushering In A New Epoch Of Prosperity And Technological Brilliance In Madeira

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Funchal, Madeira

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- F.R.E.E. Madeira, a dedicated non-profit organization, is thrilled to announce the hosting of 'Bitcoin Atlantis 2024', a groundbreaking, family-oriented event featuring industry luminaries such as Jack Dorsey and Michael Saylor.Scheduled for March 1-3, 2024, at the renowned Barreiros Stadium in Funchal, Bitcoin Atlantis 2024 is more than just a conference; it's a celebration of innovation and a testament to Bitcoin's role in transforming Madeira Island into a forefront technology haven.“In an effort to bring Bitcoin maximalists and Bitcoin innovators together, we have created Atlantis 2024,” said André Loja.“Our goal is to educate, innovate, and share at the conference with many amazing speakers for people to learn from.”A week preceding the main event will witness a flurry of satellite activities spread across the island, enhancing the experience. Highlights include the electrifying Atlantis Music Festival, the competitive Atlantis Golf Challenge, the 'Rise of Atlantis' pitch contest tailored for promising Bitcoin startups, along with exclusive meetups and networking opportunities such as the Mega Pleb Dinner and the Women of Bitcoin Brunch.Businesses looking to leverage the exceptional exposure opportunity at Bitcoin Atlantis 2024's Expo Hall are invited to contact us at ... to learn more about our sponsorship opportunities.We are also eager to welcome media professionals to this landmark event. For press pass inquiries, please reach out to us at ....For more information about Bitcoin Atlantis 2024 and the range of activities planned, please visit our official websites at and .Bitcoin Atlantis 2024 is not just an event; it's a vision of the future. Join us in Madeira to be a part of this extraordinary journey into a new era of digital innovation and community prosperity.

