Rbmedia Acquires Berrett-Koehler Audiobook Publishing Business

RBmedia to also publish new Berrett-Koehler audiobook titles as part of an exclusive, long-term agreement

- Troy JuliarLANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced the acquisition of Berrett-Koehler's audiobook publishing business, which includes its catalog of previously published titles, as well as a multi-year agreement to become the exclusive audio publisher for Berrett-Koehler's new titles beginning in 2024.“We are excited to partner with RBmedia to serve and expand the audience for our authors' works,” said Lesley Iura, VP of Editorial for Berrett-Koehler Publishers.“As an industry leader and partner with other top business publishers, they have a deep understanding of the markets we serve. We believe that leveraging RBmedia's unique abilities in spoken audio will help amplify the voices of our authors and the impact of their ideas. This unique collaboration will ensure that an even wider range of our content will be accessible and further our mission of connecting people and ideas to create a world that works for all.”Berrett-Koehler's catalog of hundreds of business, social justice, and personal development titles includes international bestsellers and business classics, such as“Leadership and Self-Deception” by the Arbinger Institute,“Eat That Frog!” by Brian Tracy, and“The Body is Not an Apology” by Sonya Renee Taylor. New Berrett-Koehler releases for which RBmedia will publish the audiobook include:.“The 32 Unbreakable Laws of Money and Success: Transform Your Life and Unlock your Unlimited Potential” by Brian Tracy.“The Canary Code: A Guide to Neurodiversity, Dignity, and Intersectional Belonging at Work” by Ludmila Praslova.“I Respectfully Disagree: How to Have Difficult Conversations in a Divided World” by Justin Jones-Fosu“Berrett-Koehler's existing audiobook catalog and their ongoing publishing occupies a unique space at the nexus of business and personal/professional development,” said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia.“They have built a valuable catalog and partnered with a broad list of talented authors devoted to socially responsible career paths and values-based leadership. Berrett-Koehler was a natural fit with our commitment to the category and we look forward to growing the audio audience for Berrett-Koehler's content and their authors.”Berrett-Koehler titles released by RBmedia will be published under the company's premier business audiobook brand, Ascent Audio, and available for download on Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google, Audiobooks, and wherever digital audiobooks are sold.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 70,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company's powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe-at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. Find out more at rbmediaglobal .About Berrett-KoehlerBerrett-Koehler Publishers is an award-winning, innovative independent publishing company that has been in business since 1992. BK's books focus on driving positive change in individuals, businesses, and society toward a mission of connecting people and ideas to create a world that works for all. BK is a Certified B Corp and a California Benefit Corporation. BK print titles are distributed all over the world by Penguin Random House Publisher Services. BK books have been translated into 54 different languages.

