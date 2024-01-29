Team Combat League Announces Co-Sponsorship Of Mdwerks' Subsidiary Two Trees Beverages In New Multi-Year Agreement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Team Combat League (TCL), the nation's first and only boxing league with a team-based ownership model, has agreed to an exciting co-sponsorship agreement with MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks” or the“Company”) a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. MDWerks' subsidiary, Two Trees Beverages , a leading innovation in the beverage industry, will play a pivotal role in promoting the company's acclaimed spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, through logo placements on mats, signs, banners, and uniform patches during TCL telecasts. Additionally, the distinguished Sustainably MaturedTM whiskeys will be available for sale at select TCL events.TCL's President Dewey Cooper noted,“Team Combat League is fortunate to gain an excellent co-sponsor like Two Trees Beverages, which is known for impeccable quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility in crafting its award-winning fine spirits brands. We anticipate a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Two Trees team.“Both TCL and MDWerks are progressing through the early stages of their development and have identified extended pathways for growth. While TCL advances an exciting new sport format, MDWerks is disrupting the spirits industry, among other sectors, with a novel energy wave technology platform that promotes environmental sustainability, innovation, and efficiency. This co-sponsorship is an excellent opportunity for MDWerks to leverage TCL's expanding profile to introduce our brands to a wider consumer audience as well as our technology platform to potential new business partners. MDWerks is thrilled to have Two Trees join TCL for what is sure to be an entertaining second season.”Steven Laker, CEO of MDWerks, commented,“Two Trees is delighted to co-sponsor Team Combat League as it embarks on its second season in March 2024. We believe this alignment provides exposure to both Two Trees as well as Tim Smith Spirits branded products across a large demographic of viewers within the rapidly growing team sports arena. In the US, spectators already have gravitated quickly to TCL's unique team boxing concept during its inaugural season.”About Team Combat LeagueTeam Combat League matches feature 24 three-minute rounds of non stop action. Competitors compete in one round matches and are categorized into eight weight classes, consisting of six male weight classes 126lbs., 135lbs., 147lbs., 160lbs., 175lbs., and 201lbs.+ and two female weight classes, 126lbs., and 147lbs. Sixteen fighters or two fighters per weight class per team appear in each match. Each match is broken up into three periods. The first 8 rounds are the Launch Rounds, rounds 9-16 are the Middle Rounds and rounds 17-24 are the Money Rounds.TCL employs an exclusive point scoring system, and each round is scored individually. Judging is carried out by a panel of three judges which are licensed by a State Athletic Boxing Commission. A round is scored 10-9 for the winner of a decision based on points. If a knockdown occurs, the scoring is 10-8, and in the case of two knockdowns or a stoppage, the round is scored a 10-7.The scoring process is straightforward: all the individual round scores are added up and the team with the highest total score at the end of all 24 rounds wins! For more information, please visit: .About MDWerks, Inc.MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks”) (OTC: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their energy costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit .About Two Trees Beverage CompanyMDWerks' wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees' fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards, including recent recognition at the 2022 Sip Awards, the 2022 Fifty Best Awards, and the 2023 Best of Asheville. For more information, please visit .Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this press release constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are predictive in nature and are identified by the use of the terms“will,”“look forward to” and“aim,” and similar words indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry, and are not guarantees of our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. The Company has provided additional information about the risks facing our business in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any subsequent periodic and current reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, filed by it with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth herein and in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission identified above, which you should read in their entirety before making an investment decision with respect to our securities. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.Company Contact:Lindsey von BuschRubenstein PR+1 212-805-3081...

Samantha Grossman

Rubenstein PR

+1 212-805-3015

...