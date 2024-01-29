Tiny Transitions Introduces Sleep Coaching Program For Babies And Toddlers - Sleep Steps®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Courtney Zentz, Tiny Transitions FounderPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tiny Transitions, a renowned sleep coaching company, is thrilled to unveil its revolutionary program, Sleep Steps .Created by Courtney Zentz, the Founder of Tiny Transitions, Sleep Steps is designed to empower parents with the tools needed to enhance their child's sleep experience, all at a cost equivalent to less than a daily cup of coffee.Courtney Zentz, the visionary behind Tiny Transitions, shared her inspiration for creating this program, stating, "I wanted to make affordable and personalized sleep coaching accessible to all families, regardless of their financial constraints. With Sleep Steps, we deliver comprehensive sleep education and support at an affordable price."Sleep Steps stands as the industry's first all-inclusive membership community catering to newborns, infants, and toddlers. It encompasses access to Tiny Transitions' Signature 3-Step Sleep Steps Framework, ensuring gentle and effective sleep transformations. The program also provides age-specific modules, a detailed written sleep plan, and over 100 educational videos and documents guiding parents through every phase of their child's sleep journey.However, Sleep Steps goes beyond the traditional sleep course you might find today. First, members of Sleep Steps are invited to join weekly coaching calls, where they can pop in and get coached live by Courtney or a Certified Sleep Coach on her Slumber Squad. Second, parents can sleep train the whole family for one low monthly fee, covering every age, stage, and leap children make in their first four years. "This is the best sleep training class on the market," Courtney shares.Keeping with Courtney's desire to create community, often when new parents feel lost and alone, members are immersed into a network of fellow parents navigating similar milestones, guest experts on lactation, car seat safety, ADHD, OT/PT, and more, plus discounts on premium products, and special events on building harmony in the hustle of daily life."We firmly believe that the importance of sleep extends to parents as much as it does to babies and toddlers," notes Zentz. "That's why we've crafted a community where parents can seek sleep education, ongoing support, and camaraderie. Sleep is the foundation for which the house is built, and we believe every parent deserves access to quality sleep education."Sleep Steps stands out as the most comprehensive sleep education program available today, all at a remarkably low monthly fee that can be canceled anytime. Parents come for the sleep; they stay for the community. With Sleep Steps, parents can finally embrace the rest they deserve while cultivating healthy sleep habits for their children.Don't let sleepless nights and exhausted days become the norm for your family. Join the Sleep Steps community today and embark on a journey toward better sleep for the entire family. Visit Tiny Transitions' website to discover more and enroll in Sleep Steps.For media inquiries, please contact:Courtney ZentzAbout Tiny TransitionsTiny Transitions helps families build healthy sleep habits worldwide and restore order in their homes. Their industry-leading certified infant and child sleep coaches offer gentle, customized sleep solutions through virtual and in-person consulting.

