Variety Boys & Girls Club Embraces Generosity: Branding New York City Brings Joy To 500+ Kids In Need

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Branding New York City - Best NYC Marketing Agency

Benjamin Behrooz - President - Branding New York City

Branding New York City - Annual Toy Drive

Branding New York City - Holiday Toy Drive

This past holiday season, Branding New York and Branding Los Angeles City joined forces to spread cheer to children in need through Annual Toy Drive.

- Ben Behrooz, President of Branding New York CityNEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This past holiday season, the sister offices of Branding Los Angeles and Branding New York City (leading strategic NYC marketing agency ) joined forces to spread joy and cheer to children and teens in need through their Annual Toy Drive. They were able to raise over 500 toys and donated funds to the Variety Boys & Girls Club in Queens, NY, and Para Los Niños in DTLA, CA. All of which equals over 500 smiles on the faces of the kids in our communities.The heartwarming turnout surpassed expectations, leaving an indelible mark of gratitude on the faces of the children. This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support and dedication of donors, sponsors, volunteers, and the committed team members of both offices, whose collective efforts made a tangible difference in these communities."We are incredibly humbled by the overwhelming response and generosity shown by everyone involved in this initiative," said Ben Behrooz, President of Branding Los Angeles and Branding New York City. "The smiles on the kids' faces were priceless and truly embodied the spirit of giving."In addition to the substantial toy donations and financial contributions, the collaborative effort extended support to the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center by providing athletic gear, including boxing gloves for 10 youths. This initiative aimed to facilitate their participation in complimentary classes offered by Hard Knocks Boxing, empowering them through physical activity and mentorship.To catch a glimpse of the heartwarming moments and the impact created, a recap video is available .Branding New York City remains committed to making a positive difference in communities, embodying the values of compassion and solidarity to create a brighter future for young individuals. Branding New York City stand as boutique branding and marketing agency deeply attuned to the pulse of messaging, multicultural dynamics, and business intricacies. They possess an innate understanding of what's trending, weaving these insights seamlessly into their strategies. Branding New York City doesn't just work with brands; they live and breathe them, constantly striving to stay ahead of the trends, crafting innovative narratives, and sculpting impactful campaigns that resonate in an ever-evolving landscape.

David Stevenson

Branding New York City

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Branding New York City - Annual Toy Drive