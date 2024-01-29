Tim's Towing & Recovery Celebrates A 2023 Best Of Georgia Award Win

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tim's Towing & Recovery, a foundational pillar of the Southeast Georgia business landscape, has been honored with the esteemed 2023 Best of Georgia Award, marking a significant milestone in the company's storied history. This accolade, voted on by customers, shines a light on the unwavering commitment to service that has been the company's hallmark since being founded in 1974 by Tim Yarbrough.



"We've always focused on what matters: reliable service and customer satisfaction," stated Tim's son, Chad, who has owned and managed the company since the passing of his father in 2010. "This award is a reflection of our team's hard work and the trust we've built with our customers."



Specializing in commercial towing, heavy hauling, and recovery, Tim's Towing & Recovery boasts a robust fleet of 20 tow trucks, 7 trailers, and a seasoned team of drivers. The company offers an array of services, including heavy-duty towing, rotator services, roadside assistance, trucking and hauling, auto transport, municipal towing, commercial towing, private property towing, and equipment storage.



The Best of Georgia Award is more than a trophy on the shelf for Tim's Towing & Recovery-it is a testament to nearly four decades of service to the community and a symbol of the company's dedication to excellence. The recognition serves as a beacon of trust for customers, affirming that Tim's Towing & Recovery is the go-to expert for any towing or recovery need.



"This distinction underscores our success in maintaining a strong connection with the community and consistently delivering services that meet high standards," added Chad Yarbrough. "It's about not resting on our laurels but striving to be better every day." The year 2024 will mark their 50th year in the business.



As Tim's Towing & Recovery celebrates this latest achievement, they look to the future with the same dedication to professionalism and excellence that has earned them the Best of Georgia Award. They remain committed to serving the people and businesses of Southeast Georgia, always ready to respond, recover, and resolve any challenge on the road.



About Tim's Towing & Recovery:



Founded in 1974 by Tim Yarbrough, Tim's Towing & Recovery has established itself as a leader in towing and recovery services in Southeast Georgia. With a wide range of services and a focus on customer satisfaction, they have built a reputation for excellence and reliability.



Location: 2141 Gamble Road

Savannah, GA 31405

