Compunetix Announces Promotion Of Dino Mallas To International Sales Manager

- Jerry Pompa, Senior Vice President & CSD Division ManagerMONROEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Compunetix , leading developer of innovative communication and collaboration solutions, proudly announces the promotion of Dino Mallas to the position of International Sales Manager, Communication Systems Division. In this new role, Mr. Mallas will spearhead the division's efforts in expanding its global sales initiatives, forging new reseller relationships, and driving growth across international markets.With Dino's 13 years of extensive experience and exceptional track record at Compunetix, the decision to appoint him to this pivotal role was a natural progression. In his previous position as CSD Sales Manager of EMEA, Dino has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership skills, an acute understanding of international market trends, and a proven ability to foster strong relationships with clients and partners worldwide. Dino has previously held sales and management positions at Triangle Tech and EchoStar Corporation prior to joining Compunetix sales organization. He also earned his M.A. and B.A. degrees at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania."Dino Mallas has been an invaluable asset to our team, showcasing remarkable dedication, expertise, and a deep understanding of our industry," Jerry Pompa, Senior Vice President and Division Manager, Communication Systems Division. "We are confident that his leadership will propel our international sales efforts to new heights, strengthening our position as a global leader in the collaboration industry."Dino will be attending Trade Winds 2024, May 13 - 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. Trade Winds is the largest U.S. government-led trade mission and business development forum. Meet Dino in person at Trade Winds, or email him directly at ... to arrange a meeting.Please join us in congratulating Dino on his well-deserved promotion to International Sales Manager. He can be reached at ... for any inquiries related to international sales or partnerships.About Compunetix, Inc. For over 50 years, Compunetix has been delivering advanced communications solutions all over the world, building and maintaining a reputation for reliability, customer service, product quality, and technological excellence that others simply cannot match. Compunetix is the leading developer of converged VoIP, voice, video, and data collaboration and conferencing applications for service providers, government, and corporate enterprise markets. Combined with world-class support and innovative professional services, Compunetix delivers the right solution, every time. For more information, contact Robert Haley, Director of Marketing, at (412) 858-6209, or visit Compunetix at .

